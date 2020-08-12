Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball program has been the cream of the crop since Julie Turner took over as the coach of the Generals.
Turner was named the All-Outlook Coach of the Year in 2019 as she led her team to a third-straight Area 9 title that included a jaw-dropping 23-game win streak last season. Turner has done fantastic with her young core of players whom she’s been coaching for years.
“We graduated three seniors last year,” Turner said. “This year we have six seniors that I have been working with since their freshman year “Our team will have a new look but comes with a lot of experience.”
Turner has big expectations for some of her girls, including Caly Carlisle who was named MVP at the Wadley tournament last year while also taking home All-Outlook honors. Carlisle has a decorated background in volleyball and looks to be a key part of Turner’s game plan this season. Haleigh Moss has also earned high praise from Turner and plans on relying on Moss’ leadership as the season goes on.
“Moss has come out of her shell,” Turner said. “She’s always been a quiet leader, but this summer she has been more vocal and embracing that role.”
There are also plans to move around Kate Lewis, who is Turner’s jack of all trades, and is one of the Generals’ strongest hitters and setters. Lewis will get her fair amount of playing time with potential for injuries and COVID-19 still lingering.
“We are worried about the season not starting,” Turner said. “In the meantime we are getting our girls to learn all the positions in case anyone is out with injuries or illness.”
Another player Turner is excited for is underclassman Reagan Taylor, who Turner hopes will be an anchor for Horseshoe Bend at middle hitter.
According to Turner, the Generals have some rust to knock off before the season starts.
“We’ve been working on our endurance and conditioning,” Turner said. “With the long layoff we have some work to do getting back in shape, but we are getting there.”
Even with most of her girls returning, Turner still thinks the Generals have odds and ends to tighten up as the season inches closer.
“A majority of practices have been spent on passing,” Turner said. “If we don’t pass well, then we won’t be able to do much of anything.”
As of right now only one team on Horseshoe Bend’s schedule has canceled and a couple have rescheduled, but the Generals plan on starting the season as scheduled against Elmore County on Aug. 24.
“They aren’t a rival, but they may as well be,” Turner said. “The game against Elmore has a lot of meaning to us because they are always a tough team to play.”
Elmore County isn’t the only game on the Generals’ radar. Benjamin Russell is Horseshoe Bend’s biggest rival in volleyball with both teams being highly respected. Benjamin Russell will definitively be one of Horseshoe Bend’s toughest matches of the season, barring injury, the Generals could find themselves in the super regionals again, where they could right the wrongs of last season when they were just short of reaching the championship game.