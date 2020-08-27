The Horseshoe Bend volleyball team won Monday's home non-conference match against Elmore County, 3-1.
Although it was a clear victory for the Generals, it didn’t come easy as Elmore County fought tooth and nail every step of the way. The first set was as close as they come with Horseshoe Bend edging out Elmore County, 25-23. The second set was dominated by the Panthers, giving the Generals’ second rotation all it could handle with a 15-25 set point for Elmore County.
“We came out strong in the first game,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “Our second game was flat. We tried to see who works best in what situation. The girls had some nerves and they took advantage of our weaknesses.”
After getting their cages rattled in the second set, the Generals came out firing to claim a 25-23 victory in the third set.
“We saw what did and didn’t work for us,” Turner said. “We came back in the third set and fixed it.”
The seniors did exactly what Turner expected, but it was the younger girls on the team that stepped up big to help win the fourth set, 25-18, clinching the win for the Generals.
“We had a lot of help from our freshmen,” Turner said. “Marli Price stepped up big for us, as well as Reagan Taylor.”
Taylor finished the game with five kills for the Generals, which was third best for the Generals while also accumulating five blocks, which was by far the best by a General on Monday night.
“Taylor’s strong suit is blocking,” Turner said. “We are working on her consistency offensively, but she’s a strong defender for us at the middle hitter spot.”
Based off talent alone, the Generals are sitting pretty good in the catbird seat, but the culture that Turner has put into place at Horseshoe Bend has made it easier with the upperclassmen taking on strong leadership roles. Kate Lewis and Abby Cheatham were the vocal leaders for the Generals and also stuffed the stat sheet in several categories.
“Abby played very well for us,” Turner said. “It was her first time playing front row and she played hard.”
Cheatham finished the night with 17 digs, three kills and a serving ace, doing it all for Horseshoe Bend. Lewis was just as good, getting eight kills, two serving aces and seven digs.
Although the victory was a sweet one, Turner thinks the Generals have some work to do if they want to be special like they were last season when they went on a 22-game win streak.
“I thought our communication was good for the first game,” Turner said. “We are still trying to figure out how to fill the gaps and our nerves got the best of us in the second set, so we will continue to work on that before Thursday.”
The Generals travel on the road for the first time this season when they play Handley on Thursday.