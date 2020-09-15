The Lady Generals continue to impress this season as they have earned a perfect 10-0 through the first three weeks of volleyball play.
On Saturday, Horseshoe Bend took on Reeltown and Dadeville, winning both games soundly.
The Generals never gave Dadeville a chance to settle down, winning the first set 9-25, followed by a 25-10 win in the second match against the Tigers. Harleigh Moss and Charlie Cotney were impressive on the front line with Moss spiking the ball four times, while Cotney spiked the ball five times for kills to go along with her two blocks. Kate Lewis frustrated the Tigers with six serving aces, limiting the opportunities for Dadeville and coach Vicky McDonald.
The game against Reeltown was much more competitive for the Generals, winning the first set 25-20, followed by a 25-17 win that sealed the win for Horseshoe Bend.
Cotney was great in the match against the Rebels as well, finishing with five kills on the Generals front line. Karsen Kinman also accumulated five kills for the Generals on just eight attempts. Kate Lewis stuffed the stat sheet for Horseshoe Bend with seven assists, two serving aces, a dig and a kill to round out an overall impressive night for Lewis as well as the rest of the Generals.
The Generals are on fire right now, going 15-2 in their last 17 matches with a perfect record on the season so far. Despite the team’s success, coach Julie Turner is continuously looking for ways for the Generals to improve. According to Turner, the serve receive aspect of the Generals game needs work.
The Generals have a busy week with Clay Central coming to town before the Generals travel to Vincent on Thursday. Horseshoe Bend rounds out the week with another tournament this weekend.
As for the Dadeville-Reeltown matchup, the Tigers eked out a couple close games, beating the Rebels 25-23 in the first set and 26-24 in the second. It was a rough weekend for the Rebels who are sitting at .500 on the year with a 1-1 record in area play. According to Reeltown head coach Kelli Hilyer, the Rebels communicated and moved better than they had all year, especially against Horseshoe Bend but were snake bitten by their own serving.
The Rebels have a busy week ahead with tri-matches and a tournament.