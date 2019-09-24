Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lizi Arbogast / The Outlook Reeltown's Laney Futral (27) and Eryn Wells (14) put up a block against Horseshoe Bend's Caly Carlisle.
“It feels good any time you can beat your rival,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “(Reeltown) has improved a lot. Reeltown is our rival in every sport we play, so it might as well be in volleyball too. Any time you can beat them, it’s a good thing.”
Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown both made quick work of the Tigers to set up a winner-take-all match in the final game of the day.
Serving was the name of the game for the Generals, as the Rebels couldn’t set up their offense and were forced into a lot of errors. The teams played fairly close through the opening points of Set 1 before Horseshoe Bend’s offense took over. It had five kills in six points to take a five-point lead. Harleigh Moss had three kills during that span.
“She did very well (Saturday),” Turner said. “It seems like a different person every week is stepping up and being strong, which is a very good thing. (Saturday) was Harleigh’s day.”
But it was Horseshoe Bend’s strong serving that allowed its offense to dominate. Reeltown’s serve receive either had errors or it ended up free balling it back to the Generals so they could easily set up.
“I told the girls that we have to get back into our system of pass, set, hit,” Rebel coach Kelli Hilyer said. “You are going to have times where you are out of that and you’re having to play a little more scrappy, but you have to get back into trying to attack the ball. That’s where we excel is blocking and hitting, so we have to get our hitters set up pretty well to get that to happen.”
Horseshoe Bend finished with nine aces against the Rebels, including five by Chloe Prickett who had two long service runs to help the Generals pull away in both sets. HBS won, 25-16 and 25-12.
“If we ever get on top of somebody, I feel like we put a lot of extra pressure on them for some reason then they kind of falter,” Turner said. “That’s what I told my girls is we need to attack from the beginning then we can let off if we need to. But the serving is essential to getting that attack started because if we can’t serve, we can’t get anything going.”
Reeltown did have another well-balanced attack with four different players getting at least one kill, but its trouble was the errors. The Rebels finished with 22 errors, not including miscues on their own serves.
“I feel like we just didn’t come out and play like we could,” Hilyer said. “I asked them, ‘What happened to that team we had out here (Thursday) night?’ We needed to go back to moving our feet and talking. They had some good hitters and we just didn’t adjust.”
Despite the straight-set losses against both squads, Dadeville showed signs of improvement throughout the day. The Tigers lost to Horseshoe Bend, 25-9, 25-21, and fell to Reeltown, 25-9, 25-17.
“I was really impressed with how the girls continued to work harder,” Dadeville coach Jenni Roy said. “They adjust after each game. I was really proud about how they played against Horseshoe Bend. They came out and really brought it. They were getting their hits in; they were getting digs in.”
Layla Gace and D’Aja Pearson did most of the offensive work for the Tigers, and they were helped along by setter Janiya Wilkerson who did her best to set them up throughout the day. Dadeville will get another shot at both teams as it visits Reeltown today then hosts Horseshoe Bend on Thursday for its in-school match.
Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor at Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.