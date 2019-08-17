With the season just a week away, both Horseshoe Bend and Benjamin Russell’s volleyball teams got to put their skills to the test Thursday night. BRHS hosted an umpires’ clinic and although it was supported by a big home crowd, Benjamin Russell came out on the losing side as Horseshoe Bend swiped a 3-1 victory.
“We had a really good crowd; I hope we get that when the season starts,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “It was one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen at a volleyball game, so they got a little nervous I think. But they fought back. We didn’t have our best game, but they stayed in it. We had some girls dealing with personal things and I never once heard an excuse, so that’s something to build on.”
The teams split the first two sets before Horseshoe Bend took a lead with a 25-17 victory in the third set. The Generals then eked out a dogfight in Set 4, 26-24, to take the win.
Horseshoe Bend is moving to a two-setter rotation, which seemed to pay dividends against the Wildcats who are a strong hitting team.
“We’re setting from the back row, so that gives us three hitters all the time and three blockers if need be,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “If you did a 5-1, for three rotations Kate (Lewis) was on the front row, so we lost a hitter and blocker. This gives us more options offensively and defensively.”
Lewis will continue setting and Karsen Kinman will also return as a setter after tearing her ACL early in the season a year ago.
Turner said both did well Thursday night, and it was nice for her defense to get some experience against some hitters like Benjamin Russell has.
“Brooklyn Edwards is a smart hitter,” Turner said. “She would hit the ball and every once in a while, she would tip it and it gave our girls an opportunity to see they needed to move their feet. Having that other setter gives me another tip coverage position too; it just works better for us.”
Although Benjamin Russell took the loss, Ford still felt like it was a good opportunity for her girls to see what they need to work on. BRHS plays a tough schedule, and Horseshoe Bend provided solid competition before the season’s start.
“There’s only so much you can do when it’s just your team,” Ford said. “To play a good quality team like Horseshoe Bend, you realize quickly all the things that we need to work on. Horseshoe Bend, they flat out won. It’s so easy to say we messed up here or we gave them points, but no, they took it.”
One of the biggest sticking points for BRHS was its serving and holding onto having the serve. That’s typically a strength for the Wildcats, but it’s also a strong point for Horseshoe Bend and BRHS quickly learned it wouldn’t be so easy against a quality opponent.
“When you can’t keep serve, you’re losing points every single time,” Ford said. “So (Friday) we came back in and worked a lot on serving and more so than the serving was just the focus. We have great hitters, but they always want to swing but (Friday) we worked on being smart about it. If the hit isn’t there, maybe do something else. Passing, serving and swinging with a purpose — you just have to have a purpose, every single time.”
Ford did say her hitters Edwards, Timira Lawson and Sarah Rogers continued to look strong, and Bre Smith was spotting the ball well Thursday night.