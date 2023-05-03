Horseshoe Bend girls track

Horseshoe Bend's girls 4x800 relay team set the new school record at sectionals, and qualified for state.

 Submitted / The Outlook

After yet another weekend of smashing personal records and setting school records, the Horseshoe Bend Generals will be sending 10 athletes to state.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

