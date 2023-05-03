After yet another weekend of smashing personal records and setting school records, the Horseshoe Bend Generals will be sending 10 athletes to state.
Coach D.J. Layfield called his team’s time in sectionals “outstanding” and while his team may be exhausted from competition, they are more than ready to compete this weekend.
“The team has some tired legs and sore muscles, but incredibly proud coaches, parents and fans,” Layfield said. “Now, it is time to go back to work for state.”
The Generals’ time at sectionals was highlighted by a school record finish for the girls 4x800m relay team.
The team, consisting of Maddie Smith, Becca and Katie Rabury and Cami Cook set the school record in the event with a time of 11:56.17.
The four girls will all be headed to state, with a few competing in various other disciplines.
Smith will be competing in the 800m, the 1600m, the 3200m and the 4x800 relay after her showing at sectionals. She took home a third place finish in the 3200m and a first for the 4x800.
Katie Rasbury will appear in the 800m and the 4x800 relay, as Becca Rasbury will be running in the 1600m and the 4x800.
On the boys side, David Layfield, Elijah Smith, Heaton Scheler, Trent Higgins and Lane Costley will all also be headed to the state competition.
Costley will be competing in the 300m hurdles, and set a school record in the event at sectionals.
Layfield too set a school record, putting his name atop the 3200m record books.
Standout field participant Elijah Smith took home second place in the discus competition, a field that Layfield said was almost written for TV.
“The battle that everyone had been excited to watch was in the discus where the top-3 athletes in the state from Horseshoe Bend, St Luke's and LaFayette, fell into the same section championship. On the day, none of the throwers showed their full potential as they threw shorter than their previous best. But Smith maintained his No. 2 ranking in the state and brought home the silver medal. Much like a good TV cliffhanger, we will all tune back in next weekend to watch him compete for the gold medal,” Layfield said.
Smith will represent his team in both the discus and in javelin.
Layfield will run the 3200m, in which he earned a silver, the 1600m, in which he earned a silver and the 800m in which he earned a bronze.
Scheler finished right behind Layfield, earning a bronze in the 3200m.
Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown and Dadeville will all compete in Cullman, starting Friday.