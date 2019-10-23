After making quick and easy work of LaFayette, Horseshoe Bend battled it out with Woodland for the Class 2A Area 9 volleyball championship. The Generals had to shake off a rocky start in which they had to eke out a victory before they rolled to a straight-set win and their third straight area championship Tuesday.
“We’ve worked for this all year,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “Any time you have a goal and can accomplish that, it feels good. They played hard the second two games of the match; the first we were a little rusty for whatever reason. But Woodland put up a good fight. They have really improved since the last time we saw them.”
It was back and forth in the first set with Woodland, but Horseshoe Bend did eventually get the best of the Bobcats, 26-24. After that win, the Generals picked up the intensity and rolled to 25-11 victories in each of the next two sets.
“I took them outside after the game and said, ‘Whatever mojo you are playing with, it’s bad mojo,’” Turner said. “We needed to find our team and stop being messy and not transitioning. We had a good talk and we came back and did a lot better. Sometimes you gotta talk to girls because sometimes that has to do with nerves.”
Horseshoe Bend did a nice job distributing its offense in both games. Against Woodland, Jahia Jennings led the way with eight kills on just 10 attempts. Nadia Freeman also contributed six kills.
Turner said both Jennings and Freeman showed a lot of improvement at the net Tuesday night.
“Everybody contributed but those two were really strong in the middle which helps with the blocking,” Turner said. “We’ve really been working on blocking because we know we’re going to see some better hitting in the next couple days (at super regionals).
“Jahia Jennings played really well again (Tuesday). Her blocking was a lot better and her hitting has gotten really good. She’s playing the best volleyball she’s played all season right now and that’s what you want.”
As expected, Horseshoe Bend rolled all over LaFayette in the area semifinals, holding the Bulldogs to seven points or fewer in all three sets. The Generals also accomplished an unlikely feat by winning the opening set, 25-0. Kate Lewis served all 25 points in the win.
With the victory, the Generals will advance to play either Hatton or Decatur Heritage in the first round of super regionals. All three teams are ranked in the top 10, according to al.com’s Class 2A rankings.
“You don’t ever know with regionals,” Turner said. “You can look at someone’s record but you can tell a lot by records. I think we play the game we can play and know how to play, we’ll be able to compete. We need to get more than one person going good. I don’t think we’ve played a game all year with six of them clicking at the same time. if we could do that, I don’t know what we could do.”