Horseshoe Bend ended Beulah’s season with a close 16-13 win at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night.
It was an emotional night for Beulah’s two seniors, Noah Higdon and Jason Wilson, as the Bobcats were a dropped pass away from winning the game after senior Higdon took a shot at the end zone on third down.
“I thought it was an excellent team win,” said head coach Jeremy Phillips. “I thought our guys remembered what they were taught in practice and were able to pull out a close win. To end the season on a high note is really good.”
The first half was a slow battle between two run heavy teams.
The Generals and Bobcats tried to open up the passing game, but it resulted in four total interceptions in the first half, with three being thrown by Horseshoe Bend.
Each Bobcat interception was by a different player.
The Bobcats opened the scoring with a long touchdown run by Demarion Foreman, but they missed the extra point.
It wasn’t long before Horseshoe Bend found the end zone and took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Generals kicked a field goal to extend the lead to four, but Beulah put together a solid two-minute drive at the end of the first half.
The Bobcats attempted a field goal, but the Generals blocked it to keep the score 10-6 heading into halftime.
Beulah almost let the game get away after a long run from the Generals, but the Bobcats forced a fumble to get another chance.
Foreman scored his second touchdown of the night to give Beulah the 13-10 lead. The Generals drove, but MJ Walton forced his second interception of the game.
Beulah took advantage of a muffed punt toward the end of the game, but the Bobcats fumbled on the next play. This let Horseshoe Bend grind down the Bobcat defense and score to take a 16-13 lead with a minute left in the game.
Beulah mounted a solid drive, but they were unable to get in the end zone. The Bobcats were forced to try a fourth down field goal to tie the game, but it went wide left as time expired.
“This is going to spring us into our off season program,” Phillips said. “We gained a lot of good experience. We are going to work to get bigger, faster, stronger. We are looking to make a little run next year.”
Phillips said with his young core, he knows that the sky is the limit for his group.
“We are young but I hope we can build on the experience that we got and lean on that,” Phillips said. “I am looking forward to next year. Our guys are already ready to go back to work on Monday.”