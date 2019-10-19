It was a tale of two halves between Horseshoe Bend and Fayetteville.
The Generals held the Wolves at bay with a ball control offense in the first half of the Class 2A Region 4 game.going to the locker room behind 6-0 but then came the second half with turnover after turnover and Fayetteville went onto win 27-0. It started out the gate with Fayetteville executing the onside kick.
“Onside kicks, we have been working on,” Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh said. “We saw a place over there they were leaving open so we went for it. Sure nough, it was there.”
Fayetteville (5-3, 2-3) scored on the next play as quarterback Pacey Deloach found Luke White for a 36-yard touchdown reception just 11 seconds into the second half.
From there things went just kept going south for the Generals until the horn sounded.
For Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips, the second half could not have started any worse.
“I keep telling the guys the first five minutes of the second half is going to make a difference in the ballgame,” Phillips said. “They recover an onside kick and score on the next play. We fumble and they go down and score again. We fumble again on the next drive.”
Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 1-4) lost four fumbles, fumbled in its own end zone for a safety and threw an interception in the second half.
“Nothing went right,” Phillips said. “We couldn’t get anything going our way; we didn’t execute at all.”
The Generals allowed 174 yards on the ground and 41 yards in the first half and the bend-but-don’t break defense allowed only the one score.
For the game Horseshoe Bend allowed Deloach to find White for touchdown receptions of 39- and 36 yards. Deloach also found Hunter Hill for a 32-yard touchdown reception.
“We saw some things on film and knew we could throw the ball on them,” Limbaugh said.
Fayetteville’s Andrew Machen and Seth Limbaugh rattled the General defense on the ground. Machen racked up 74 yards rushing on 11 carries and Limbaugh bulldozed his way through to 53 yards on 12 carries.
“I thought we played well on defense at times,” Phillips said. “We had a couple busted coverages where they scored.”
Phillips was pleased with his offense eating the clock for the first 24 minutes of the game getting 64 yards on the ground mainly behind Gavin Brazzell and Levi Hadaway.
“I thought our offense did a good job controlling the ball in the first half,” Phillips said. “At the same time on the offensive side of the ball we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties.”
The General quarterback Holt Tidwell was efficient in finding receivers. Tidwell was 3-for-5 for 32 yards through the air and had 28 yards on the ground.
General running back Chandler McMath had 45 yards on 10 carries. Brazzell finished the game with 47 yards on 12 carries and Hadaway had 28 yards on 9 carries.
The Generals’ offense lacks the ability to overcome third and longs and large deficits. Phillips said once they got behind, it was tough to turn it around.
“When you run a wishbone, power option offense, you can’t put yourself behind the chains,” Phillips said. “You will get in trouble.”
Limbaugh praised Horseshoe Bend and enjoyed an offense from the past.
“They are a great team and we knew they were going to play hard,” Limbaugh said. “It was good hard-nosed football in the first half. I love playing against the wishbone; it’s fun stuff.”