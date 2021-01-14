The Horseshoe Bend girls and boys basketball teams came away with big wins Thursday night against Wadley.
For the girls team, Jahia Jennings led the way with 11 points on the night while Reagan Taylor notched 10 in the victory. Horseshoe Bend won 49-30.
"It was good to get a win tonight especially after a couple of tough close losses," head coach Erica Meigs said. "The girls played really hard. We got a few areas we've been trying to work on this week and maybe we are slowly getting there."
The boys team also came away with a win in a close 45-43 battle. Klark James and Cole Johnson each scored 12 points in the win while Trent Cotney added eight.
"Everyone felt real good - lots of positive energy," head coach Chad Kison said. "Had to fight back from seven down in the fourth. Never stopped playing aggressive on both sides. Real proud and happy for our guys."
Horseshoe Bend is active again on Saturday at home against Randolph County.