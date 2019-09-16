Down 15-8 midway through the third set, it looked like Horseshoe Bend was going to let a quick night slip away from it on the volleyball court.
After losing the first two sets, Central Coosa came out on fire in the third and gave the Generals a big test. Although Horseshoe Bend slowly but surely climbed back into it, the Cougars held a two-point lead as late as 23-21.
But Charlie Ann Cotney took to the service line for the Generals and smacked three straight aces to give them a match point. Horseshoe Bend capitalized on the chance, winning the third set, 25-23, and earning a 3-0 victory in the match.
“Charlie came in and did really well,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “One thing I’ve noticed with my ninth-graders is they’re not as scared to make a mistake as my older girls are. They know that I’m OK with that — not that I’m OK with mistakes, but it happens. The older ones are just scared to death to make a mistake.”
Turner got several freshmen in on the rotation during Thursday night’s match. The Generals started out really well, winning the first set, 25-17. But Central Coosa got better and better with each set, scoring 20 points in the set before putting up 23 in the third.
“I was proud of the them because we did fight,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “We laid down a little bit that first game once we got behind. When you’re playing a good team like Horseshoe Bend, you can’t make errors because they’re going to make you pay for it. And we made too many errors, especially serving errors, and our coverage wasn’t where it needed to be.
“As we settled in and got more comfortable, we started doing better. They never quit; that was the big thing.”
One thing Central Coosa is working on is becoming more well-rounded offensively and the Cougars got to see firsthand what it looks like for a team to be smart first on offense and powerful second. Horseshoe Bend did a nice job of figuring out when to mix in its tips with its heavy hits, and it took advantage of those holes in Coosa’s coverage.
But the Cougars kept each set close because they played a strong defensive game led by Brynlee Mitchell, Daja Pearson and Breanna Graham in the back row.
“We’re trying to find that right combination of everybody,” Elliott said. “Once we do that, we’re going to be really good. Our passes have really improved from where they were the first game. Our passes are way better, and (Kera Dunham) is able to get a better set to our hitters.”
Horseshoe Bend continues to show improvement with its two-setter rotation, and it’s clear Karsen Kinman and Kate Lewis are starting to communicate better. That translates into them knowing who’s going to get what ball and who’s going to serve as a hitter. Kinman finished with nine assists Thursday while Lewis had seven.
“It does work a lot better,” Turner said. “It gives us an opportunity to have three hitters on the front. Karsen is getting more comfortable on the court and that’s a big thing. Coming back from that injury last year, it’s been hard for her and she was a little scared. The more comfortable she feels, the more that’s going to work to our advantage.”