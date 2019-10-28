Everything was working out so well for Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team in the early goings of the Class 2A North Super Regional in Huntsville on Friday. The Generals started out really strong and took an early one-set lead in the first-round matchup against Decatur Heritage, but slowly but surely, the Eagles clawed their way back in it.
They closed out a narrow victory in Set 2 and seemed to get stronger with each set. It eventually resulted in a 3-1 win, eliminating Horseshoe Bend from the regional competition.
“We played well all day and we just got off strong,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “They were not real strong to start but they finally got into their grove. We got them frustrated to begin with and then we just kinda capitalized on their mistakes. But then we started making mistakes and we couldn’t turn it around from there.”
Decatur Heritage won the last three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.
The Eagles boasted several strong hitters so it was Horseshoe Bend’s defense that kept it the game throughout. Abby Cheatam had an incredible outing at libero, finishing with a staggering 18 digs.
“Abby Cheatam probably played the best she did all year,” Turner said. “Their middle hitter hit more sideways than straight on. Once Abby figured out where she was going, she did really well.”
Five other Generals finished with at least two digs. Caly Carlisle contributed eight and Kate Lewis added four. Harleigh Moss and Jahia Jennings split six evenly.
Although Horseshoe Bend’s offense put up some big numbers, the Generals didn’t seem to have all their hitters firing at one time. Carlisle and Jennings led the offense with 10 kills apiece and Moss and Ashley Clanton each smacked three.
“With our hitters, we would have a streak of four or five good hits then we would hit four or five in a row into the net,” Turner said.
Horseshoe Bend did have a really strong day at the service line, finishing with only two errors. Lewis and Clanton each had three aces while Cheatam and Chloe Pricket put up two apiece.
Despite the loss, the Generals still have a lot to be proud of this season. They had one of the longest winning streaks in the state across Class 2A and possibly all classifications, and they also finished with only six losses on the season.
“We have a lot to be excited about,” Turner said. “It was a really good season, so I told the girls that we have to focus on the positives and not what we could’ve done different. It helps to come up to regionals and play well, so I can take that loss better than getting stomped.”