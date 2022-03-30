Thirteen varsity letters.
Few area athletes have had more impact on their high schools’ athletics programs than Horseshoe Bend senior Gavin Brazzell.
A four-sport star in football, basketball, track and baseball, the dynamic speedster has been a starter for at least two of those teams since his freshman year of high school.
Wednesday marked the culmination of all that work and commitment, as Brazzell signed his National Letter of Intent to Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio. The ceremony took place at Horseshoe Bend.
“It’s been good,” Brazzell said. “Year-round, you have the support from the community and everybody, and have the same teammates through all the sports. It helps you bond with everybody, really.”
Brazzell’s been starting for the Generals’ football team since eighth grade.
Known for his speed and productivity at the running back position — where Hiram recruited him — and well-rounded play at defensive back, Brazzell picked up first-team All-Outlook honors for three consecutive years from 2019-2021.
That’s not to overshadow his accomplishments in basketball, track or baseball, sports where he’s been a significant contributor every year he’s played.
“Just an all-around great kid, that’s what he is,” Horseshoe Bend football coach Jeremy Phillips told The Outlook in August. “Don’t have to ask him to do anything twice. Most of the time you don’t even have to ask him.”
Hiram made it clear Brazzell was a priority for them, going so far as to say he was a top three running back on their big board during his recruitment process.
He’ll have the opportunity to compete for serious playing time as a freshman, which he said stood as a big factor in his commitment.
“I’ve wanted to go to a different state to go to school just to see what else is out there,” Brazzell said. “This is the one.”
Knowing someone in the program helps too.
Former Benjamin Russell star Marcus Freeman is entering his second year as a wide receiver for the Terriers. He’s been a resource for Brazzell throughout his journey.
“Me and his brother, we used to be friends a couple summers ago, I’d hang out with him every now and then,” Brazzell said. “I saw where he went. I started talking to him about it whenever the coaches started talking to me.”
Brazzell will play out his final baseball and track seasons at Horseshoe Bend this spring before graduating high school and enrolling at Hiram.
He plans to major in either history or physical education.
“Being able to play after high school — not many people get to do it,” Brazzell said. “It’s a blessing.”