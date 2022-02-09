Klark James at a AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Horseshoe Bend boys basketball may not have reached its first sub-regional playoff game since 2009 this year, something it could have secured Wednesday with a win over LaFayette, but there’s still plenty of achievement for the Generals to rally around.
A 71-62 loss against the Bulldogs ended Horseshoe Bend’s 2021-22 campaign, but a team head coach Chad Kison noted he stood unsure of prior to the season finished with the program’s first winning record since at least 2018.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Kison said. “Coming in I wasn’t expecting this. I though we were going to be okay, we had some players that had been in the system for awhile. But just to overachieve and fight the way they did every single night — we played a bunch of games, I think we played 25 games. We had a grind of a schedule but they showed up every night.”
Junior guard Klark James went on a rampage in the loss, racking up 32 points to keep the Generals within striking distance. Senior guard Holt Tidwell followed with 15.
“[James] really showed me his work ethic and how bad he wanted to win,” Kison said. “It was impressive. And it wasn’t like he was hot, got streaky and hit a bunch in-a-row, it was just consistent all the way across the game.”
Horseshoe Bend kept pace with LaFayette throughout the first half, entering intermission trailing by just five points.
An advantage that catapulted the Bulldogs forward in the second half was depth at the forward position, though.
Lengthy sophomore center Jacob Turner, who plays tight end for the Generals’ football team, has been an anchor inside for the squad all season. But there were too many fellow big bodies for him to contend with on the glass Wednesday.
“I thought we played a good game. It was back-and-forth that first half,” Kison said. “Played hard the whole time. Struggled to rebound the ball, they had some big guys that were really working down low and we could have rebounded a bit better. But we fought. We fought the whole night.”
Kison added that, for all that size, his team did finish well around the rim. He enjoyed the 62-point offensive output.
But still, LaFayette gained enough separation in periods three and four to put an end to his team’s year.
Tidwell and fellow senior Gavin Brazzell have played their final game for Horseshoe Bend basketball. Both will graduate from the high school this spring.