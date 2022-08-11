Horseshoe Bend guard Klark James was named the Wednesday Workhorse by the AHSAA Radio Network.
“I pray for things like this and it finally starts coming true,” James said. “So, all glory goes to the man above. Sometimes it gets very exhausting and you wanna quit, but being recognized helps you keep going when it gets tiring.”
James, now a senior, averaged almost 20 points and seven assists in his junior season.
“Last season was very good for me,” James said. “I would say it was my breakout year but this season I have so much more to prove.
At the point guard position, James once said he models his game after NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. Able to finish with strength and fluidity around the rim, James earned himself a spot on the All-Outlook First Team in 2022.
James led the charge last year for Horseshoe Bend, lifting the team to its first winning season in over three years. The Generals came one game short of making it to sub-regionals, losing to LaFayette 71-62.
However, James did not let his team go out without a fight in the game, racking up over half of the team’s points with 32.
This offseason, James has been traveling with his AAU team, playing across the south and fine tuning his skills ahead of his last year of high school ball.
“My off season has been good. I feel like I’ve gotten better and I’ve had great opportunities,” James said. “Since early July I have been training with my new trainer and he has helped me in so many ways even beyond basketball. I’ve been to multiple camps this summer and gotten some exposure from coaches.”
His goals for the upcoming season are simple. James wants to be the best and he knows he can. Losing in the playoffs is not on the table for James and his team.
“This season I want to make the playoffs, I want to be All-State,” James said. “My biggest goal is to be 2A Gatorade Player of the Year.”
Basketball season kicks off on October 17, when first regular season practices across the state begin.
