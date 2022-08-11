Klark James
Buy Now

Klark James’ relentless offseason work ethic paid dividends in the 2021-22 season. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]

Horseshoe Bend guard Klark James was named the Wednesday Workhorse by the AHSAA Radio Network.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you