A fast and efficient start by the Horseshoe Bend girls basketball team left Wadley playing catchup all night Tuesday. The Generals (12-7) managed to end the night with a 48-30 victory over the Bulldogs (0-10).
Horseshoe Bend’s Reagan Taylor was on a mission from the tip, playing suffocating defense that forced several turnovers for the Generals and created instant offense on the fast break. Taylor’s hustle plays and constant movement on offense left her with uncontested open shots.
When she wasn’t scoring the ball herself, Taylor was dishing out passes to Kate Lewis and Nadia Brooks, who both came to play as well. At the end of the first quarter, the Generals found themselves up by nine points thanks to 10 points in the opening eight minutes from Lewis.
“We started off the game with a lot of hustle,” Horseshoe Bend girls coach Erica Meigs said. “Starting off like that was what we talked about.”
The second quarter saw more fight from the Bulldogs — at least on the defensive side — holding Horseshoe Bend to 10 points, but they could only muster up four of their own.
Overall the game became physical in the second quarter as Wadley tried to take the fight to the paint and did so minus two deep buckets from Brooks. But the backcourt of Brooks and Taylor proved to be too much for the away team as the second half saw another offensive burst from the Generals.
The third quarter was Horseshoe Bend’s most fruitful of the night, as the Generals scored 17 in the quarter and really did whatever they wanted on offense. The ball movement from Horseshoe Bend actually improved as the game went on. The shots didn’t fall like they were in the first, but it didn’t matter too much as the defense was stifling towards Wadley and the Generals continued to pull away.
The final quarter consisted of clock management by the Generals as Wadley tried desperately to come back down 20, which was unsuccessful.
“Down the stretch we have to start making our free throws and we have to rebound better,” Meigs said. “(The girls) know how important these next couple games are because they are region games.”