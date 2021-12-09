Sometimes the best choice is right down the road.
Horseshoe Bend softball star first baseman Brooke Milner signed her letter of intent to Central Alabama Community College Wednesday, continuing her academic and athletic career a mere 15-minute drive from her high school.
“The softball program, to begin with,” Milner said about her decision to attend CACC. “[Coach Greg Shivers] is an amazing person, I’ve been taking lessons with him for about four years now and I just love the way he goes about coaching.”
Milner presented the Generals with their most intimidating bat last softball season, blasting six home runs and collecting 27 RBIs, both team highs.
She batted .343 and struck out just 11 times against 23 walks. She also pitched 81.2 innings for Horseshoe Bend.
“Brooke’s one of those people who is a leader,” Horseshoe Bend coach Hegan Whiteard said. “She’s very vocal, enthusiastic. She is definitely a team player and going to be there for her teammates. Obviously, she does very well at the plate. She plays first for us and pitches. She’s a very well-rounded player, but instantly when I think about her she’s definitely going to be a huge leader and be in that position this year.”
CACC’s softball program has a reputation for success under Shivers. Last season the Trojans landed in the NJCAA championship tournament after posting a 43-15 record, and were off to a blistering 22-2 start in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Elaborating further about Shivers’ coaching style, Milner said she enjoys his patience with players when teaching or honing a skill. Whiteard feels it’s a good fit for the corner infielder.
“She really thinks a lot of the program and coach Shivers,” Whiteard said. “It being close to home, it puts her close to her family and friends and she knows the history of the program. She’s really excited about getting to play there.”
Milner isn’t sure what she’ll major in yet at CACC.
“I love to cook so culinary has been at the top for awhile now,” Milner said. “I’m just going to see what God has planned for me.”
She does know that the community college is one stop on her way to a four-year university.
Whether she plays softball at the NCAA level is still yet to be determined.
“I’m just going to see if I can make it that far,” Milner said. “I’m going to put a lot of hard work into these two years and try to get something the next two.”
For now, she’ll lead Horseshoe Bend through one final season on the softball diamond. The Generals kick off their 2022 campaign in February.