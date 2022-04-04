Horseshoe Bend softball’s winning streak is now at seven games.
The Generals picked up their seventh win in as many days Monday, run-ruling Reeltown at home in the minimum 4.5 innings by a 15-3 margin.
“Early on, we were making a lot of mistakes and we weren’t capitalizing on the good things that were happening,” Horseshoe Bend coach Hagen Whiteard said. “We weren’t taking advantage of having runners on base and that kind of stuff. We’ve reached a point where we’re doing those things.”
Horseshoe Bend eighth grader Lily Moss started in the circle and tossed five innings of three-run ball, though all three were scored in the first inning.
Moss didn’t walk a batter in her outing, a growing trend that’s proven beneficial to the Generals. Against Isabella Saturday she threw 56 pitches with 50 of them being strikes, according to Whiteard.
“With Lily being an eighth grader, she is throwing extremely well,” Whiteard said. “She is getting stronger, she’s getting more consistent as well. She hits spots, and that’s huge.”
The Generals’ defense played a clean game behind her as well, which made an impact considering Horseshoe Bend scored four of its runs directly from Reeltown errors.
Sophomore shortstop Reagan Taylor made a leaping catch to record the second out in the top of the fifth with runners on first and second. The team as a whole posted an impressive defensive third frame, with junior center fielder Nadia Brooks tracking down a deep fly ball and Moss making a nice play on a comeback grounder.
“We’ve done away with a lot of the errors,” Whiteard said. “We were just talking about that. In four games, we’ve had four errors, whereas, one of the girls joked, at the beginning of the season we had four errors in one inning. That definitely has made a big difference.”
Reeltown junior Daja Pearson had the loudest hit of the day for the Rebels, gapping a ball into left-center field for a two-run double in the opening frame.
After Reeltown jumped out to its initial 3-0 lead, the Generals responded with an eight-run opening frame of their own, including RBI singles from Brooks, Taylor, catcher Kennedy Templeton and eighth grader Addie Caldwell.
Caldwell bats last in Horseshoe Bend’s order. Her knock plated two runners.
Senior first baseman Brooke Milner added three RBIs off a pair of singles in the third and fourth innings, while an RBI double from Moss is what set up the run-rule in the bottom of the fourth.
“I do like the aggressiveness,” Whiteard said. “Like I said, with the confidence [they have], they’re coming out and they’re stepping to the plate and they know that they’re capable to do it. And so now that they’re feeling that confidence in themselves, it makes a big difference.”
Now with a winning record for the first time this season, Horseshoe Bend is slated for an area double-header at home against LaFayette Tuesday.
“It’s all starting to click,” Whiteard said. “Everything that we have been talking about from the get-go that they had the potential to do, they’re doing it now. It’s fun to watch.”