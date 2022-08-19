Horseshoe Bend Huddle.jpg
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend players huddle before a game against Wadley. August 19, 2022. 

 By Jacob Waters Sports Writer

Horseshoe Bend opened the season with a dramatic win Friday night over rival Wadley, led by standout defense in the fourth quarter.

PHOTOS: Horseshoe Bend defeats Wadley

1 of 5

Tags

Recommended for you