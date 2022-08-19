Horseshoe Bend opened the season with a dramatic win Friday night over rival Wadley, led by standout defense in the fourth quarter.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 3:10 am
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “They worked for this for months and months and months and finally the hard work is showing off.”
Horseshoe Bend got off to a fast start Friday night - forcing Wadley into a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, then scoring on its first offensive play of the game.
What looked like disaster quickly turned into six when freshman Braxton Wilson picked up a bad snap and took it to the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.
Wilson had one thing on his mind when he found the ball in his hands.
“Just score,” Wilson said. “Just score. Take it as far as you can and if you score, you score. That’s seven points.”
That was all of the offense for the rest of the quarter.
Wadley scored early in the second quarter to finally get on the board. The Generals stood tall to force Wadley into a third-and-goal situation, but the Bulldogs punched it in.
Horseshoe Bend kept the lead after a bad snap on the extra point which held Wadley from tying the game.
The Generals countered the touchdown with one of their own on their next drive.
Fullback Reed Goodwin had his number called and waltzed into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6.
The Generals opened the second half throwing an interception, but the Generals’ defense came to the rescue while the offense stalled, holding Wadley scoreless in the third quarter.
With Wadley inside the red zone it took a shot, and senior Gaines Thomas made an athletic play to pull down the pass for an interception and take it 30 yards the other way.
Wadley threatened again but the defense made another critical play, this time recovering a fumble after a bad toss.
With 2:37 remaining and in desperate need of a touchdown, Wadley once again took a shot with a deep ball. The pass was picked off by Kori Woods, and the Generals forced a turnover for the third consecutive drive.
But Wadley regained the ball with 55 seconds to play.
With one more stop necessary, the Horseshoe Bend defense was desperate to make that final stand.
The defense did not budge as Wadley turned the ball over on downs, making Horseshoe Bend the victors of the season opener and getting revenge for last season’s loss.
For Phillips, who told his players not to drench him with the water coolers postgame, it was an emotional, exciting night, but he expects these wins and wants it to become a normal occurrence at Horseshoe Bend.
“We’re to the point now we’re expected to win these games,” Phillips said. “I told the boys we aren’t doing that because we’re supposed to win this game, and I think that’s a tribute to the level our program has grown to since I’ve been here and every time we’re out here on this field we’re expecting to win.”
