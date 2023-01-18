Klark James v Beulah
Klark James goes up for a contested layup in a win over Beulah on Jan. 18, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Horseshoe Bend sailed to victory Wednesday over visiting Beulah 66-41 behind a 33-point outing from guard Klark James. 

