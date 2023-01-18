Horseshoe Bend sailed to victory Wednesday over visiting Beulah 66-41 behind a 33-point outing from guard Klark James.
With his team tied at 11, James hit a layup to give his squad the lead. The Generals then outscored the Bobcats 53-30 over the game’s final 26 minutes.
“I thought we came out energized,” head coach Chad Kison said. “I thought we turned it on and scored a bunch in the first quarter. Our defense led to a lot of points on offense tonight and we finally got in a real good rhythm.”
Twelve of James’ point total came in the first quarter, with the senior guard connecting on two from range.
The second quarter was much of the same, with James adding 13 and draining another pair of triples.
The third quarter was his final eight minutes of play, but he still managed to sink a three and score eight total.
A big scoring outburst from James is not uncommon for those who watch Horseshoe Bend basketball. But it had not come just yet in the season. It was quite the relief to Kison to see his star player play lights out on Wednesday.
“I have been waiting for that,” Kison said of James’ big night. “He is always a good player. He is always a guy you have to keep out there. To have him show up and shoot the way he does, when he gets in a rhythm, that is big for us and propels everyone to get going.”
Using James’ rhythm, Horseshoe Bend had plenty of other scoring options. Braxton Wilson had 14 of his own, dropping eight in the third quarter. The big man Jacob Turner had 12, adding four of those points from the charity stripe.
Defensively and on the boards, Horseshoe Bend was simply longer and jumped higher than Beulah. While Turner was the largest player on the court, he still did not grab all the rebounds, as the bounciness of guys like James and Wilson were hopping all around in an effort to extend their team’s big lead.
“I thought we had bodies on the couple guys that could jump for them,” Kison said. “I thought we were getting some clean rebounds. With those clean rebounds we were able to take off, go down the floor and get easy buckets.”
To Kison, Wednesday was a complete game. While he did pull his starters before the fourth, which allowed Beulah to close the scoring gap which was wider than 30 points at times, what he saw from his starters is a great sign of things to come for the team.
“I thought on both ends of the floor we played real well,” Kison said. “Scored a bunch of points, got our layups and then we got a bunch of steals. We played good defense. We switched our defense up, going from zone and man. We just had good intensity all around.”
Horseshoe Bend has no time to take the foot off the pedal, as the Generals have two games remaining this week. The team will travel to Beauregard on Thursday, before traveling to Reeltown on Friday.