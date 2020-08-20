The Horseshoe Bend football team has been patiently waiting for the chance to right the wrongs of last season and the time has finally arrived.
This will be the second year with Jeremy Phillips at the helm for the Generals and Phillips has big plans for his program this year. Phillips’ wishbone offense is becoming second nature to the players at this point—less thinking and more reacting.
“The coaching staff as a whole is pleased with how we’ve practiced,” Phillips said. “I want us to be competitive and win each game. I want each team thinking they played a quality opponent.”
The extra year of knowledge is going to be needed this season with a rough region schedule the Generals will have to face. The Generals will have their hands full when they take on Lanett which is ranked second in the state, and Randolph County which is ranked fourth in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings. Despite having to face a couple heavyweight programs, Phillips is not discouraged and would love nothing more than to play spoiler for both schools.
“Our region schedule is tough, but I like a challenge,” Phillips said. “High-quality opponents like that will make the playoffs easier for us. If you want to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
In order to add an extra umph to the season, Horseshoe Bend is renewing its longtime rivalry with Wadley in hopes of adding some normalcy to a year that has been anything but.
“It’s been two years since we played Wadley,” Phillips said. “Some of the coaches and players were here and still have a bad taste in their mouths. Rivalry games are always exciting; you never know what gonna happen.”
Playing Wadley gives Horseshoe Bend a game to get up a little bit extra for, something the Generals lacked last season without a rival on the schedule.
The Generals’ offense will have a similar look, but, Phillips has flipped some of his players to different positions in hopes of giving the Generals a spark to keep the chains rolling all season. Holt Tidwell has made the move from quarterback to running back seamlessly and according to Phillips is expected to be a key contributor if the Generals want to have a big year. Cole Johnson has taken over the quarterback position this season in hopes of giving the Generals more balance between the run and pass attack Phillips has conjured up.
The intensity at practice can be felt and the culture Phillips has brought with him has made it easy for the players to buy in. The Generals have been focused and working hard for Phillips and have bought into his vision of what the Horseshoe Bend football program should be. The players are planting the seeds of success they might not see grow until after they have left, but treating the soil at the beginning is the most important part and the players realize that.
One of the players Phillips is excited about is running back Gavin Brazzell.
“Brazzell is always trying to find a way to get better,” Phillips said. “He was a big part of our offense and defense last year, and I expect the same out of him this year.”
Tidwell and Brazzell will be instrumental for the Generals’ offense this season and make no doubts about it, Phillips will be running the ball through them.
On the defensive side, Lupe Mancillas has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. Mancillas has earned the starting middle linebacker spot due to his fearlessness when it comes to tackling and how vocal he has been calling the plays for Phillips’ 4-3 defense.
“Lupe is the heart and soul of our team,” Phillips said. “He’s very vocal and gifted athletically. His motor runs high; he lifts hard, runs hard, works hard and above all else is just a team-first guy.”
The Generals open the season against Wadley at home Friday, Aug 21.