With less than a week until opening day, Horseshoe Bend has some ground to cover.
After basketball season ended on Tuesday, the Horseshoe Bend baseball team finally was at full strength by its Wednesday practice. Only eight days stood between the team and its first game.
Lucky for coach Scott Peavy, his team has been here before.
The Generals baseball team will be returning seven starters, including all of its pitchers, for the 2023 season. Two of its returners made the All-County baseball team last season, and Peavy thinks the duo might even be better this upcoming year.
Horseshoe Bend’s Rylan Sharpe will be the team’s “marquee guy” according to Peavy, much as he has been his whole career.
Last season, Sharpe led the team in RBIs, and hit for .329 with a .478 on base percentage.
Sharpe plays mainly in the infield, but can do whatever, whenever his name is called.
“He can play anywhere on the field and do his job well,” Peavy said.
The team also still sports “ace” Luke Jones, who was a Second Team All-County selection.
Jones was the catalyst behind last year’s last playoff run, pitching a combined no-hitter with returner Jacob Turner to get the Generals into the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Outside of senior talent, Peavy said he has some young talent stepping up before the season, like Carson Lucas. Lucas, a sophomore, is already touching 80 miles per hour on the mound according to the coach and can pose as a solid piece in Horseshoe Bend’s experienced team.
“Overall, we have a pretty good outlook going into the season,” Peavy said.
Peavy will be entering his second year as the clubhouse general for the Generals, after leading his team to a 14-12 record in 2022.
His team improved by six whole games in his first year at the helm, and Peavy said in year two they have the potential to be even better.
“I feel like they have a really good chance to do something special this year,” Peavy said.
But April playoffs are a long way away from the dog days of February. The team still has plenty of work to do in the short couple of days before its first game.
With the addition of the basketball players, Peavy still has to figure out how his team is going to look.
“I still have some guys that we still don’t know exactly what they can do or what skills they have improved on over the past year,” Peavy said. “That is always a challenge with basketball going on.”
So far however, things have been fine for last year’s All-Outlook Coach of the Year and his crew, despite a few wet and rainy practices. With so many players returning, it should all come back to the team soon enough. They just have to get there first.
“We are just trying to work on fundamentals now,” Peavy said. “Overall, we just have to work on our hitting and just remain disciplined all over.”
Horseshoe Bend opens its season Feb. 16 at Beulah before returning home for a doubleheader against Fyffe and Beulah starting at 2 p.m.on Feb. 18.