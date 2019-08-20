They might be only seniors or even freshman in high school, but Saturday the Horseshoe Bend varsity volleyball team turned the tables and became coaches for the day.
The Generals volleyball team hosted a camp for youngsters in hope of introducing the sport to those who might not have seen it person much less played it.
It might even produce players for future General teams.
“The camp let’s help the next players coming up so they will know what to do,” senior Jessie Eason said Saturday. “It’s hard for some because they have never played but they get it really fast. They are really coachable kids.”
General coach Julie Turner believes it will help improve the sport at the school.
“The main purpose of the camp is to introduce the sport to children in grades three through six,” Turner said. “Volleyball does not have feeder programs like football, basketball and baseball. This lets them see what it’s about.”
Turner said the camp is run by her athletes while she supervises from the sidelines.
“I’m taking it easy,” Turner jokingly said. “I’m letting the girls run this for the most part.”
Turner’s idea is to teach the girls how to be able to teach a skill to someone.
“It teaches them to be patient,” Turner said. “My girls may already know a skill but the get to see what it’s like to coach it. It is funny they come to me and say, ‘They don’t get it.’ Now they see what I go through all the time.”
With Turner on the sidelines, the girls get to introduce the younger girls to the sport.
“You want to make sure you toss gets up above you,” Harliegh Moss told her group while working on a service drill. “Then you want to hit it and trap it against the wall.”
After a couple tries, Chloe Jackson got it.
“Good job,” Moss said to Jackson.
Turner said some of her girls helping coach the camp were campers in previous years.
“We have some on the junior varsity out here helping,” Turner said. “It some cases they were just out there last year. Not only does this generate girls’ interest in playing but it generates interest in the sport.”