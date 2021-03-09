Horseshoe Bend didn’t have another good outing to start out the week as the Generals dropped their second straight game in a week to Cleburne County.
The silver lining is that the Generals played better than last week.
“We played a little better than we did last week,” head coach Jason Johnson said. “Still haven’t figured out how to put a complete game together. Too up and down and not playing with any consistency.”
The Generals were left with a 12-7 loss at the end of the game Monday night but it was a fight to the end.
Cleburne got on the board first in the first inning but the Generals managed to respond in the bottom of the second inning after the Generals’ Tristan Cheaney successfully stole home during a double steal attempt.
Cleburne added two more runs in the third inning with a steal of home of their own and a single.
Holt Tidwell managed to drive in a run the hard way as he was hit by a pitch and a fielder’s choice gave the Generals two more runs to earn the brief lead however Cleburne wasn’t out of the game yet.
Cleburne managed to tie the game up in the fourth inning and then expanded upon the lead in the fifth.
Horseshoe Bend had a chance to score in the bottom of the fifth inning but came up empty leaving the score a dismal 7-4. Cleburne rattled out five more runs in the top of the sixth inning for a definitive lead.
The Generals managed to score three runs in the seventh inning as Luke Jones knocked an RBI single to center, Chandler McMath was hit by a pitch to drive the second run in and Jacob Turner’s sac-fly RBI brought in the third run of the inning.
Johnson said the team has the potential to improve, but has been playing hot and cold so far this season.
“It just depends on which team of ours shows up to play,” Johnson said. “The good one or the bad one. If we throw strikes and quit kicking the ball around, we should be good to go.”