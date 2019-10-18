Horseshoe Bend is coming home — literally.
After not playing on their home football field for nearly a month, the Generals will host homecoming tonight as they usher in Fayetteville in a game they must win in order to stay in the playoff hunt.
Horseshoe Bend put itself behind the eight ball last week with a loss to Vincent, but if it were to win out, it’s still got a chance for the No. 4 seed out of Class 2A Region 4.
“We have got to win this week and next week as well then have a little bit of help along the way,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “What I told them is all we can control is what we can control; we can’t decide who is going to win another game. All we can do is put ourselves in a position to where we have a chance to get into the playoffs, and the guys have taken to that well.”
Luckily, Fayetteville is a team Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 1-3) can beat if it plays like it’s capable of. Although the Wolves boast a 4-3 (1-3) record, their wins are over teams with a combined 7-21 record and two of their victories are against Class 1A teams.
But Fayetteville does have a good amount of athletes. Like Horseshoe Bend, the Wolves run a two-quarterback set with Pacey Deloach being a bigger threat through the air and playmaker Andrew Machen doing more work on the ground.
“(Machen) is a must-stop player,” Phillips said. “They’re trying to get him the ball any way they can. He’s their all-around guy and they want him to have the ball. They’re trying to distribute the ball out in space and let (Machen) do his thing.”
Machen plays anything from tight end and wide receiver to quarterback and he’s also a top player on the defensive side both on the line and at linebacker. Casey Bryant also runs the ball well for Fayetteville, according to Phillips.
The biggest thing the Generals will have to be wary of is the big play. It’s been the Achilles’ heel for HBS all season and Fayetteville has proved it’s not afraid to go for the long ball.
“On offense they’re going to take their shots,” Phillips said. “They’re going to try to lull you to sleep running the ball then they’re going to take a shot. Against us, I could easily see them doing that especially after the past two weeks. That’s something we’ve been working on is limiting the big plays.”
One focus for Horseshoe Bend in that regard has been keeping a strong mentality. The Generals were competitive for three full quarters last week against Vincent, but once the Yellow Jackets scored on a long touchdown, the snowball effect seemed to set in. With a young team, those miscues are going to happen but it’ll be key for the Generals to have short memories.
“If you make a mistake, you can’t let that carry you throughout the whole game,” Phillips said. “You gotta forget about it and move on because for us, if you give up a big play, you’re going right back in on offense too. In the grand scheme of things, with our young guys playing, we’re going to take our lumps right now, but in the long run, it’s going to help us.”
Fayetteville plays an aggressive style of defense and Phillips said the biggest guys to look out for are Clinton Ogle and Tanner Harry, who are both on the defensive line.
But Horseshoe Bend continues to show improvement on offense. Gavin Brazzell and Chandler McMath have been running the ball well all year and Levi Hadaway has added a third option to hand the ball to at fullback. Cole Johnson and Holt Tidwell continue to work well in a two-quarterback system, so as many problems as Fayetteville could pose with their offense, Horseshoe Bend could do the same to the Wolves.