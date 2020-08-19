The wait is over. The hottest summer months are nearly gone, ushering in the best time of year — fall and football.
Football is the pulse of the South and the gift that keeps on giving. Tailgates with family and friends that last well into the early morning hours, eating food with all the fixings while watching favorite teams stick it to rivals, it’s truly a magical time of year.
Horseshoe Bend is entering its second season under coach Jeremy Phillips. Phillips hasn’t changed much when it comes to schemes from last year to this year, so the comfortability with the players will be a huge help for the Generals.
“We’ve added a couple variations to our offense,” Phillips said. “But when we go back to our bread and butter the guys get excited. It’s what they know and it’s second nature to them now.”
The plan for Horseshoe Bend is to be a heavy run-oriented offense but the Generals aren’t afraid to take chances in the pass game when the opportunity presents itself. A couple switches at key positions have Phillips feeling confident in the Generals’ ability to be in more close ballgames this season.
“Moving Holt Tidwell from quarterback to running back and Cole Johnson from receiver to quarterback gives us a different dynamic on offense,” Phillips said. “The coaches and I decided it was the best move for us to stretch the field and be more explosive.”
The Generals will be opening the season against arguably their biggest rival, Wadley. The Bulldogs haven’t been on Horseshoe Bend’s schedule the last two seasons, but this year Phillips thought it was crucial for this game to be back on the schedule.
“It gives the kids and coaches a lot to look forward to,” Phillips said. “Everything gets thrown out the window in rivalry games, favorites, etcetera. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s a lot of fun.”
The matchup between the Bulldogs and Generals is set up to be a good one. Currently the Bulldogs hold the slight edge having won 15 meetings between the teams while the Generals have won 11 times in the storied rivalry.
“They won the last meeting two years ago,” Phillips said. “A lot of players and coaches are still here and remember that; they still have that bitter taste. We’ve been harping on these guys that they have to show up in this game.”
Last time the schools met, Wadley blew the Generals out on the way to a 62-6 victory. Needless to say, Phillips and the Generals would love to pull the switcheroo on them and blow the Bulldogs out in similar fashion.
Taking a look at this game, you will be hard pressed to find one with more meaning going into a first week matchup. The jitters of the first week’s game are already enough to cause anxiety; add the fact neither team played a rival last year and now they are opening up against each other — grab a chill pill, you’ll need it.
The first game of the season is usually littered with cramps and other minor injuries or setbacks, which is more possible with the lack of reps during the summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams will have rust to shake off having not played in the usual preseason jamboree game.