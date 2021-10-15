For the fourth time this season, it was a select few plays that doomed Horseshoe Bend in a football game.
The Generals lost 30-28 against Ranburne, surrendering a fourth-quarter safety to go down two scores and fumbling the ball away on their final drive just 30 yards from potential game-winning paydirt.
“They just made a couple more plays than we did, that’s what ended up costing us the ballgame,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Ranburne, they’re a good ball team, they’re well-coached. They played hard. But I thought our guys really laid it out on the line.”
Many of Horseshoe Bend’s issues Friday stemmed from an injury to sophomore quarterback Luke Jones, Phillips said.
The Generals don’t have a propensity to throw the ball much, but in their wishbone offense the timing of handoffs and running plays is paramount. Much of the team’s sloppiness could be attributed to the fact Rylan Sharpe, who normally plays linebacker and fullback for Horseshoe Bend, was playing quarterback for the first time in his career.
“There was a lot of quarterback-running back exchange stuff that was off just a touch in the second half,” Phillips said. “In our offense it’s gotta be crisp and it was just off a little bit.”
Three first-half turnovers kept the Generals’ offense at bay but its defense held it in long enough for running backs Gavin Brazzell and Holt Tidwell to each grab a rushing score and even the tally at 14-14 going into halftime.
One of those giveaways occurred inside the opposing 10-yard-line, an interception.
Ranburne retook the lead 20-14 midway through the third quarter and Horseshoe Bend’s offense stalled out the ensuing drive. But a muffed punt by the Bulldogs yielded a scoop ‘n’ score touchdown for freshman Braxton Wilson, giving the Generals a 21-20 edge.
“There were a lot of times in the game where they could have easily laid down,” Phillips said. “I think we stuck it out, we stayed the course throughout the game and stuck to our game plan and we hung in there. It’s like I told the guys, if you really look at this game, we probably shouldn’t have even been in it.”
From there started the frustrating final sequence.
Ranburne scored several drives later on a slant pass that went the distance and converted for two extra points to go up 28-21.
A bad snap the next series handed the Bulldogs a safety, giving them a two-score lead at 30-21.
Horseshoe Bend’s defense came up with a stop, its offense scored with 1:20 remaining and its kicking team recovered an onside. Tidwell caught a long pass up the sideline to put the Generals 30 yards away, but the game-sealing strip-sack followed the play after.
Horseshoe Bend plays its final home game next week against Lanett.