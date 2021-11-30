Brandon Tidwell at a AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Reagan Taylor shoots a free-throw at a AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT.
Klark James leads the Generals out of the tunnel before a AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT.
Tipoff of an AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT.
A young girl eats popcorn at a AHSAA basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central High School of Clay County Volunteers at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Alabama won the game in 4OT.
Tidwell churned out points with pure shooting and aggressive drives to the hoop, draining five 3-pointers and going 10-for-10 at the foul line.
“He got to the rim well and got fouled a lot,” Kison said.
He wasn’t the only player securing a big scoring night for the Generals. Junior Klark James collected 18 points of his own to help keep the team in striking distance throughout the night.
Where Clay managed to gain a bit of separation was in the fourth quarter, Kison noted, making a string of clutch shots late to generate a five-point victory.
“We struggled in the fourth a little bit, they got hot late,” Kison said. “We will continue to grind and keep playing tough.”
With the back-and-forth nature of the game, Kison was also pleased with how his team handled the Volunteers’ physicality, particularly down low securing boards.
“I am very proud of the fight we had tonight and our boys worked hard,” Kison said.
Horseshoe Bend continues its season at Woodland Friday.