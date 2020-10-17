The Generals just can’t catch a break with another one-score loss in region play, this time to Ranburne, 20-12.
The Generals (1-7, 0-6) controlled the time of possession and the momentum going into halftime trailing 7-6, according to Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips.
“We started out good,” Phillips said. “We got the ball and went right down and scored. For a majority of the first half we controlled the ball. They scored on a busted coverage on our part and went up on us 7-6 at half.”
While the first half was all Horseshoe Bend, the second half was all Ranburne (3-6, 2-4); running the air out of the football and clock with the Generals seeing the ball on offense only three times in the second half.
“For the most part we played well all night on defense,” Phillips said. “We just had a couple busted plays in the secondary and they took advantage of it. Offensively we made some plays running inside and outside but would have a bad play and the drives would stall. We didn’t make enough plays late in the ballgame that we needed to.”