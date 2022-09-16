For the second straight week Horseshoe Bend was shutout, losing 42-0 to Highland Home.
“We did not play up to our standard is what this comes down to,” head coach Jeremy Phillips said.
Horseshoe Bend ran into a buzzsaw Friday against Highland Home, the top team in 2A Region 3. After a 12-0 loss to Luverne at home last week, the Generals hit the road and suffered much of the same fate.
Down 15-0 before halftime, Horseshoe Bend quarterback Rylan Sharpe connected on a long pass to Jacob Turner that got the Horseshoe Bend offense down by the goal line.
Penalties and missed executions backed the offense up and Horseshoe Bend was unable to turn the drive into points. Similar to last week, one or two plays kept the Generals out of the end zone and from potentially tightening the game.
“To me, that drive ended up being a big difference in the game,” Phillips said. “They got the ball back and ended up scoring. Then they stopped us and went and scored again. It kind of got out of hand real quick after that drive.”
Phillips said he talked all week to his team about being consistent. The coach said he needs his team to execute every drive like they did leading up to getting to the red zone, but need to continue executing to actually get a score.
“We can’t have two or three good plays and then hurt ourselves by having two or three bad plays,” Phillips said. “We can’t get behind the chains and off schedule. We are not built to be off schedule.”
Senior Luke Jones was out on Friday, leaving do-it-all freshman Braxton Wilson to try and pick up the slack.
Wilson played admirably according to Phillips, but having one guy try and do the job of two was not ever going to be the winning recipe for either the offense or defense.
“He played well. He played really hard,” Phillips said. “He kind of got thrown through the fire tonight.”
Again, missed opportunities and missed executions cost Horseshoe Bend a victory.
“They threw the ball well and we just did not cover that well tonight,” Phillips said.
In the second half, Phillips said his team showed better effort, but was still unable to find the end zone.
Through four games, Horseshoe Bend has only scored 12 points.
“We drove the ball well in the second half, got inside the red zone a couple times, but could not put it in,” Phillips said. “I thought the boys played hard throughout the whole game. I thought in the second half we really stuck it out and played hard.”
Now on the back half of the schedule, Phillips said there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Generals.
“Not many teams have played as tough of a schedule as we have,” Phillips said. “We have had a tough run. I am hoping we can get some momentum rolling here on the back end.”
Next up for Horseshoe Bend (1-3, 0-3) is a trip to Fayetteville (0-4, 0-3) on Friday, Sept. 23.