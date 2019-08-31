Horseshoe Bend lost its home opening football game Friday night to Donoho, 21-0. The Generals started the game with a force fumble that put the Generals in Falcon territory. Horseshoe Bend got a first down on the drive but a big sack on third down forced them to punt.
The Generals answered right back with a sack of their own, forcing a three and out. Again Horseshoe Bend couldn’t muster a drive and had to punt right back to the Falcons.
Then came the Achilles’ heel of Horseshoe Bend this year — the big play. Falcons running back Rodricus Elston busted a huge 78-yard touchdown run to the outside, stiff-arming Generals on his way.
“Our defense on the perimeter didn’t show up,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said.
After another three and out by the Generals following the Falcon touchdown, a tired defense was right back on the field and seven plays later Donoho was back in the end zone.
Down by 14, Phillips wanted to instill some confidence in his offense, in particular his backup quarterback Cole Johnson, who was replacing injured Holt Tidwell. Johnson had senior Justin Phillips open deep, but Johnson couldn’t put enough on it and was intercepted.
The Generals came out this time on defense with a little more juice and forced a fumble to stop the bleeding before the half.
The Generals received the second-half kickoff and quickly went three and out which became a theme for the game. After the punt the Falcons scored another long touchdown on the fourth play of their drive hitting the Generals with a play action screen pass to Donoho fullback James Williamon who took a few Horseshoe Bend players for a ride before going the distance.
The General defense was challenged by Phillips going into the fourth quarter to make a play and that’s exactly what it did. The defense got physical and stopped trying to arm tackle and instead putting helmets on Falcons. The defense forced a punt and a tipped pass that ended in a diving interception by defensive tackle Dewey Freeman that got the General sideline excited.
Horseshoe Bend’s offense came out with a fire lit under it; unfortunately a potential General touchdown that would have given the players and coaches something to build on for the following weeks was called back.
“I’m proud of my guys for the way they responded to me challenging them,” Phillips said. “I got to see the type of heart my team has.”
Overall Horseshoe Bend has some things it can build on and be proud of. The Generals cut back on penalties from eight last week to only one this week and limited the fumbles from nine to two. Tidwell was in concussion protocol this week but should be back to full health next week for the Generals when they go on the road to Thorsby, according to Phillips.