Had a 92-yard pick-six not been called back, Horseshoe Bend might have walked away Friday with a win.
However, a block in the back penalty offset the score and the Generals never sniffed the end zone again. By games’ end, the Generals had lost 12-0 in heartbreaking fashion.
“I am really proud of how our guys played,” head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We responded after last week’s performance. We really laid it down on the line tonight. But that is football. I thought we played well, we just did not pull it out.”
Nothing worked for either team in the first half, as both schools went to the locker room without a point to show for their efforts.
Midway through the third quarter, a Luverne running back to a pitch on the home sideline and was off to the races. Freshman Braxton Wilson caught the runner and stopped a would-be score.
With about an inch to go before reaching pay dirt, the Luverne offense was unable to penetrate the General’s defensive front.
On third-and-about-an-inch, Luverne attempted a surprise pass. Rolling right and dropping back, the Luverne quarterback was crushed and threw up an errant pass that Wilson grabbed and took to the house.
“That was a huge play for us,” Phillips said. “It says a lot about our guys that will do anything it takes to win.”
Horseshoe Bend took over, without the Wilson score following the enforced penalty, but did nothing with the possession.
It was not until 10 minutes left in the game that either team scored, as Luverne bounced a rush into the end zone.
The Generals stuffed the PAT. Only down six, there was still hope.
Again, a miscue from the Generals cost them a possession, as the offense coughed the ball up on its first play following the Luverne touchdown.
A missed Luverne field goal gave the ball right back to the home team. Still, the win was in reach.
A three-and-out saw Horseshoe Bend punting from its own 20 and the ensuing punt was blocked.
Phillips said post game that he thought about going for the first down, but decided to have his defense make a stop.
As if the football gods above were listening to Phillips, Luverne immediately fumbled and the Generals took over.
Just as before, the Generals fumbled and gave the ball right back up.
Luverne went on to score less than a minute later.
Down 12-0, Horseshoe Bend was forced to go for a fourth-and-long deep in their own territory. Quarterback Rylan Sharpe dropped the snap, but managed to scramble near the marker.
All breathes in the stadium sucked in as the refs made the spot.
Sharpe was short. The game was lost.
Games like Friday’s left fans and Phillips wondering ‘What if?’
What if the Generals had not gotten flagged on the pick-six? What if Sharpe had converted on fourth down?
Those questions will never have a satisfactory answer, as the Generals have to go home, losers of two straight.
“I thought we played good enough to win,” Phillips said. “When you play a good football team, you have got to be able to make plays when you get the chance.”
Next on the schedule for Horseshoe Bend is a road game against Highland Home.