Horseshoe Bend lost in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday night against B.B. Comer, 24-16, in Class 2A Region 4 action.
The Generals were the first to strike after a turnover on downs by B.B. Comer; Gavin Brazzell took the handoff 22 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown kicked off the game's scoring and gave the Generals an 8-0 lead after a Lupe Mancillas two-point conversion catch from Generals’ quarterback Cole Johnson.
The Horseshoe Bend (1-5, 0-4) defense stood tall for most of the first half, forcing a three and out three times against the Tigers, including the first two drives for B.B. Comer (5-1, 3-1). The Generals were clogging the lanes so the Tigers’ option game couldn’t get going and played well in the secondary, not letting anything get past the cornerbacks and safeties for Horseshoe Bend.
The offensive line for Horseshoe Bend gave a much bigger B.B. Comer defensive line trouble throughout the night. The Generals’ defense was also tough but slipped up on one play, which was all it took for B.B. Comer to tie up the score at seven all with an 80-yard touchdown run right up the middle on the Generals defense.
“Coach T.C. Brown has done a great job with our line,” General head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Him along with coach Johnson have been working with them. Tonight they did a lot of good things and were able to spring Gavin (Brazzell), Holt (Tidwell) and Chandler McMath. I’m really proud of them and even more so considering we are down a couple guys. Our freshman Brody Bryan stepped up this week and did a good job I thought.”
Ultimately the difference in the game was special teams, which was swinging heavily in the Horseshoe Bend direction until the Tigers returned a blocked punt late in the third quarter for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion which gave B.B. Comer a 16-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers scored again to go up 24-16 with just a little more than seven minutes left in the game. With that seven minutes the Generals saw the ball twice. The first series the drive ended with a questionable intentional grounding call on Cole Johnson that backed up the Generals before a personal foul by Johnson backed them up, making it fourth down and a mile. The Generals were unable to convert but were saved by B.B. Comer mistakes.
After the turnover on downs from Horseshoe Bend, the Tigers’ center snapped the ball over the head of Tiger quarterback Devontae Carmichael, causing a fumble that was recovered by the Tigers. The next play, the Generals forced a fumble on B.B. Comer running back Raphaele Johnson, which was recovered by Horseshoe Bend, giving the Generals life with 1:54 remaining in the game. After back-to-back incompletions, Johnson was sacked on third down and again on fourth down, all but ending the game and any shots at a Generals comeback.
Phillips was proud of his group’s effort, despite losing in such close fashion, which has been a trend in the losses for the Generals this season.
“I can’t complain with our effort and the way we come out every week and play hard,” Phillips said. “These guys impress me every week. It would be easy for us to lay down and just get beat, but they continue to fight against some of the best teams in the state and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Generals take on region opponent Lafayette next Friday.