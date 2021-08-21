Horseshoe Bend’s game against Wadley started with momentum as Holt Tidwell found the end zone to put the Generals up 7-0 on their opening drive.
But the team lost its leader on both sides of the ball when senior Gavin Brazzell went down with a concussion on the first defensive drive.
“We had to rotate some guys in — a lot of them it was the first time they’ve played,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “It took a lot out of our team. It changed our whole dynamic on offense and the defensive side of the ball.”
Without Brazzell, the team couldn’t put together a drive to find another score, while his absence at safety allowed Wadley to find the end zone multiple times, eventually defeating the Generals 27-7.
Still, Phillips said he was proud of the way his younger players stepped up to fill the void.
“I thought the guys that went in did well, they stepped up to the plate and did what they needed to do,” Phillips said. “They could have easily went out with cramps or something, but they put it all on the line.”
As for Brazzell, he is now in the concussion protocol and the team will have to monitor him to determine whether he will be able to play in Horseshoe Bend’s home opener next Friday against Victory Christian.
In the meantime, Phillips said the team has to move forward and figure out how to fill Brazzell’s shoes.
“It’s just the first game,” Phillips said. “It’s a rivalry game and you never want to lose to your rival, but it’s not a region game. In the big scheme it doesn’t really affect us. We need to bounce back and step up to fill the shoes open right now. We’ll watch film and evaluate everybody and go back to the drawing board.”
Even in defeat, Phillips said the team was just grateful to be playing football again after an uncertain year.
“It’s great. With everything going on in the news right now, it’s good to just go out there for a few hours and enjoy yourselves,” Phillips said. “The boys were excited to be back out there and responded well. It was just a good ball game.”