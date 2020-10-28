Horseshoe Bend enters the final week of the season hungry for a win for a multitude of reasons, but the main one being sending off its seniors on a high note.
The Generals (1-8, 0-7) have had about as tough as a Class 2A schedule as you could think of. Now, the Generals enter Week 10 against a Woodland (6-3, 4-2) team that has improved drastically since last season when the Bobcats went 1-9. Although it hasn’t shown itself on the win column, the Generals are a much-improved team as well and would love to end the season with an upset win over the Bobcats.
“We’ve shown tremendous improvement from last season to this season,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “It may not show up on the scoreboard with wins and losses but if you’ve been to the ballgames you can see it. We lost four games by one score and against the really good teams we are right there with them.”
Phillips gave kudos to Bobcat coach Blair Armstrong who has done a great job of turning his program around in just his second season as the head coach of Woodland.
“Woodland has really turned things around this year,” Phillips said. “Coach Armstrong is doing a great job over there. They are a lot like us the way they run the ball. It’s a hard offense to replicate in practice but the scout team has done a good job of helping us prepare.”
Phillips said his team is going to stick to its mantra and game plan versus the Bobcats and thinks if they can stay disciplined, the Generals can leave Battle Stadium as winners.
“Defensively they are going to show a 5-3 front which is nothing different from what we’ve seen all year,” Phillips said. “It’s going to come down to executing. This game is going to have limited possessions with both teams running the ball, so whoever blocks, tackles and executes the best is going to win.”
According to Phillips, getting his seniors a win on their way out is important to him.
“I love all the guys but this senior class is special to me,” Phillips said. “I feel like they bought into me right when I got here and I’ve become really close with a lot of them so it’ll be sad to see them go. But I think they are a great group of young men that are going to do great things after high school. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Phillips said this 1-8 team is going to be the team he looks back on with a lot of pride for its role in helping lay the foundation toward the ultimate goal of a consistently winning program.
“It’s going to be an emotional game for those guys,” Phillips said. “It’s the last time in front of the home crowd and in the red and white. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of seniors for helping lay this foundation because they won’t necessarily be here to bear the fruits of what they’ve helped build here.”