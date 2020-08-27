The Generals are flying high at Horseshoe Bend and for good reason. Friday’s 26-15 win over rival Wadley puts the Generals in the winning column and already has half of the win total of last season, when they finished 2-8.
The Generals’ rushing attack was hitting on all cylinders, accumulating nearly 350 rushing yards between Holt Tidwell and Gavin Brazzell. Horseshoe Bend (1-0) looks to carry that momentum into this week’s game when they travel on the road to play Victory Christian, and Coach Jeremy Phillips would love to start a season by equaling last year’s win total in the first two games.
Although the Generals are starting off on the right foot, Phillips feels there is still room for improvement for Horseshoe Bend to get where it wants to be as a program.
“The execution of plays and assignments on the offensive line need improvements,” Phillips said. “Defense has to tackle better and use better technique, but we are getting there.”
Although the Generals want to improve, the game plan coming into this week will be much of the same for Phillips in the Generals.
“We plan to run the ball and play good defense,” Phillips said. “We have our way of doing things and the guys have bought in on offense and defense.”
The trip to Victory Christian will be the Generals’ first game on the road which can bring an all new mentality, being at a different stadium, changing in an unfamiliar locker room and potentially having less General fans.
“It’s a little bit different,” Phillips said. “You’ve got to have a different mindset going in. We are doing our best to make sure we are mentally prepared. These guys are starting to learn how to properly get prepared for a game.”
Prepared is what the Generals will need to be on Friday. Victory Christian is not a powerhouse program, but it is no slouch either. Victory Christian forced five turnovers in its opening game against Sumiton Christian and capitalized with points off those turnovers. The Lions were also able to put together long drives that chewed most of the second half clock, aiding in their win.
At the Wadley game, Phillips told his seniors to play every down like it’s their last because of COVID-19, and that’s how they’ll be at every other game as well.
Phillips is encouraged by what he saw against Wadley, but he also isn’t claiming his players are world beaters yet. Phillips knows the season gets tougher with each passing week and time will tell if this team is special.
“There are things we could have done better,” Phillips said. “The sign of a good team is getting better week to week, so I’m eager to see how we respond early this season.”