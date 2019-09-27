Coming off its first win of the season, Horseshoe Bend’s football team isn’t looking to drop the ball now. The Generals are heading to Loachapoka and wanting to keep their momentum up heading into a bye week before they try to make a playoff push in the struggling Class 2A Region 4.
“Getting a win would be important just to keep the morale up and to keep the kids knowing we can do this,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “If we can go out there and play well and do what we need to do, I think we got a good chance. But at the same time, we’re one of them teams that if we don’t play, we will not win. Every game, every week, we gotta go out and play well.”
The good news is Loachapoka isn’t overpowering by any means. The Indians (1-4) are also just coming off their first win of the season, a 36-16 defeat of winless Autaugaville.
But prior to that, the Indians have struggled scoring as they didn’t put up more than 18 points in their four losses. But they have proved to be fairly well-balanced. Phillips said they tend to be 50-50 between running and passing.
Quarterback Aaron Frazier runs the offense and he’s powered by running back Demontrey Moore.
“I think they’re going to try to hit the perimeter on us, which that’s been team’s MO against us,” Phillips said. “I think we have a good game plan this week to combat that and combat their speed.”
The Indians like to run a lot of quick screens and get their athletes out into space, so Horseshoe Bend (1-4) is going to need to be in the right position to make plays.
“The main thing is our defensive fits; we have to hit from the inside out,” Phillips said. “From the linebackers going in, the safety is going to have to come up and fill the alley and the corner is going to have to help set the edge. If we can get where we’re supposed to be, we’ll make the tackles.”
Offensively, Horseshoe Bend will likely have to be a lot more two-dimensional than it was a week ago. The Generals threw only three passes, completing two of them, because they were so successful on the ground. They rushed for nearly 400 yards.
But with the way Loachapoka lines up in a six-man front, General quarterback Holt Tidwell may need to look more downfield to have success.
“Hopefully we might could hit some play action passes and use our play action game to get some chunks of yards at times when we need it,” Phillips said. “But at the end of the day, we’re a team that’s going to line up and run right at you. We gotta open up holes. If you can block everybody the way they’re lining up, after you get past that initial line, you have a chance to bust a long one But the key is getting past that initial front six.”
The offensive line was a strong point for the Generals last week, as they did a fantastic job of blocking Central Coosa’s defense, which opened up lots of space for running backs Gavin Brazzell and Chandler McMath. However, Loachapoka’s defensive line is bound to be a lot stronger and faster than the Cougars’.
“Aubrey Hill, Grayson Walls and Wes Young, that’s the right side of the line and they were opening up big holes (last week),” Phillips said. “I thought the right side dominated the entire game. Getting off the ball, they were moving people 5, 10 yards downfield and staying on their blocks until the whistle blew. You have to have that killer mentality when you’re playing this kind of offense.”
On the line for the Indians, Kengsley Bailey and Kristopher Tatum could pose problems and Quinci Nelms has also shown a lot of speed and athleticism at linebacker.
Horseshoe Bend showed a lot of physicality last week against Coosa, and Phillips is hopeful his team will do the same tonight at Loachapoka.
“Another thing it’s going to come down to is who’s going to be more physical,” he said. “Football is a physical game. I tell my guys all the time, ‘The teams that blocks, tackles the best and executes the best is going to win the ballgame.’ That’s the keys to the game always and at the end, you’ve gotta be physical.”