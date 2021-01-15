Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals are looking to the 2021 softball season with a busy mixed schedule.
The varsity’s first action is expected to be the Feb. 19 Central Alabama Classic at the Alex City Sportsplex, but the program’s home opener comes later in February as they host non-area foe Sylacauga on Feb. 25. March kicks off with a bang for Horseshoe Bend as the varsity team continue their home stand against area foe Lafayette before welcoming Handley to their facility on March 2.
The area tournament will cap off April and the regional tournament will follow right after for the Lady Generals.
Horseshoe Bend’s full schedule is below.
Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals softball schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Feb. 19-21
|TBA
|Central Alabama Classic
|Alex City Sportsplex
|Feb. 25
|4:30
|Sylacauga
|Home
|Mar.1
|4:30
|Lafayette
|Home
|Mar. 2
|4:30
|Handley
|Home
|Mar. 4
|5:00
|Childersburg
|Away
|Mar. 5-6
|TBA
|Wetumpka Tournament
|Wetumpka
|Mar. 9
|4:30
|Valley
|Home
|Mar. 11
|4:30
|Randolph County
|Home
|Mar. 12
|TBA
|“Think Pink” Tournament
|Alex City Sportsplex
|Mar. 16
|4:30
|Ranburne
|Away
|Mar. 29
|4:30
|Lafayette
|Away
|1-Apr
|4:30
|Ranburne
|Home
|5-Apr
|4:30
|Coosa Central
|Home
|6-Apr
|4:30
|Beulah
|Away
|8-Apr
|5:00
|Childersburg
|Home
|13-Apr
|4:30
|Randolph County
|Away
|15-Apr
|4:30
|Valley
|Away
|April 16-17
|TBA
|Lady Tiger Classic
|Oxford
|19-Apr
|4:30
|Coosa Central
|Away
|20-Apr
|4:30
|Beulah
|Home
|22-Apr
|4:30
|Sylacauga
|Away
|29-Apr
|5:00
|PCA
|Away
|April 30 – May 8
|TBA
|AREA Tournament
|TBA
|May 13 -14
|TBA
|Regional Tournament
|Choccolocco Park, Oxford
|May 19 - 20
|TBA
|State Tournament
|Montgomery