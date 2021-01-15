IMG_20210112_125332.jpg (copy)

Submitted Head coach Hagen Whiteard and the Lady Generals have a schedule.

Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals are looking to the 2021 softball season with a busy mixed schedule.

The varsity’s first action is expected to be the Feb. 19 Central Alabama Classic at the Alex City Sportsplex, but the program’s home opener comes later in February as they host non-area foe Sylacauga on Feb. 25. March kicks off with a bang for Horseshoe Bend as the varsity team continue their home stand against area foe Lafayette before welcoming Handley to their facility on March 2.

The area tournament will cap off April and the regional tournament will follow right after for the Lady Generals.

Horseshoe Bend’s full schedule is below.

Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals softball schedule

Date Time Opponent Location
﻿Feb. 19-21 TBA Central Alabama Classic Alex City Sportsplex
Feb. 25 4:30 Sylacauga Home
Mar.1 4:30 Lafayette Home
Mar. 2 4:30 Handley Home
Mar. 4 5:00 Childersburg Away
Mar. 5-6 TBA Wetumpka Tournament Wetumpka
Mar. 9 4:30 Valley Home
Mar. 11 4:30 Randolph County Home
Mar. 12 TBA “Think Pink” Tournament Alex City Sportsplex
Mar. 16 4:30 Ranburne Away
Mar. 29 4:30 Lafayette Away
1-Apr 4:30 Ranburne Home
5-Apr 4:30 Coosa Central Home
6-Apr 4:30 Beulah Away
8-Apr 5:00 Childersburg Home
13-Apr 4:30 Randolph County Away
15-Apr 4:30 Valley Away
April 16-17 TBA Lady Tiger Classic Oxford
19-Apr 4:30 Coosa Central Away
20-Apr 4:30 Beulah Home
22-Apr 4:30 Sylacauga Away
29-Apr 5:00 PCA Away
April 30 – May 8 TBA AREA Tournament TBA
May 13 -14 TBA Regional Tournament Choccolocco Park, Oxford
May 19 - 20 TBA State Tournament Montgomery

Tags