Numerous programs have started grinding out their early season days of throwing and the Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals are no different.
The season ended abruptly last year in Alabama and a number of questions were left unanswered. With the throwing period coming, coach Hagen Whiteard is excited for the upcoming season.
Whiteard recalled the 2020 season leaving her with a lot of heartbroken girls.
“We started our season off a little inconsistent last year,” Whiteard said. “We felt like we still had a lot to prove.”
With 2021, the Lady Generals are down a player who graduated last season in Erica Bryan. This year’s roster is in its early stages, but the program has several seniors this year and is expected to boast a lot of varsity experience as well. “Erica Bryan did a good job keeping the team in good spirits. She always had the best attitude,” Whiteard said. “Since we have a larger group of seniors this year, I expect the leadership to roll over easily. They all have the ‘want to’ to win and be competitive.”
The throwing period is the foundation of the season. Whiteard says this is the time to get in shape and make sure they’re doing things correctly.
The goal is building good habits with mechanics that will hopefully continue throughout the season. But, there’s another aspect behind the throwing period that may be overlooked from the outside.
“Each season when we start throwing, we are missing a lot of girls due to basketball still playing. This time frame, when we have smaller numbers, gives the older girls time to interact and help the younger girls,” Whiteard said. “It's always fun to see the older girls step into their leadership roles and see the younger girls start to come out of their shells.”
It is key during this period to build mechanics and chemistry by having the pitchers and catchers getting to work together. The benefit there lies in the Lady Generals being able to get to practice daily.
“Most pitchers are throwing some during the off season, but with us returning to practice daily it gives them the opportunity to get back in a routine,” Whiteard said. “This allows them to stay loose and work on specific mechanics and drills.”
With questions about the pandemic still looming, each athlete will be playing each game like it’s their last. After a shortened season in 2020, the pandemic continues to be on the minds of many.
For coaches, there is hope that a season will be played this year.
“I definitely think we will get to play this year,” Whiteard said. “Since other sports have been able to play, I don't see why we can't. I also believe that coaches, including myself will do everything we can to make sure these athletes get to play since their season was cut short last year.”
The start of the 2021 season will be unique as the coaches and athletes will have to deal with possibly being quarantined at any time this season. For many, the athletes will take some time to get back into the groove of playing and it momentum on the field will be affected.
Whiteard says they’ll have to keep preparing like things will be normal.
“This way we will be prepared for any curve balls thrown our way,” Whiteard said.
