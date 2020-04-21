One of the things Horseshoe Bend football coach Jeremy Phillips was looking forward to most about this year was getting his first full offseason with his team.
Phillips was officially named the head coach of the Generals last April and had to immediately start setting to work with his team just a few weeks ahead of spring football. While Phillips certainly laid the groundwork, he was excited about having an entire offseason to continue to push his work ethic and discipline onto his players.
But now, the coronavirus pandemic has changed that.
With in-school instruction being put on hold so has the ability for football teams across to state to work out with their teammates and coaches.
“It’s frustrating, that’s for sure,” Phillips said. “We were going in the right direction and things were starting to be on the upswing. But it’s kind of like in football and in life, there’s always adversity and you gotta figure out a way through it.”
Phillips is hopeful though the groundwork he laid prior to the shutdown is enough to keep his players motivated.
“I think with our guys, I’ve been here long enough now where they know what I expect and they know what we as a coaching staff expect,” Phillips said. “For the most part, the guys have all been doing something at home and trying to hold each other accountable. That’s the main thing I’ve been saying to a lot of them is try to talk to each other and be encouraging, but it is frustrating having everything on the right rack then this comes along.”
But one of the most encouraging things Phillips has seen during the coronavirus pandemic is how much his younger players have taken on. With only a few graduating seniors, Phillips is returning the vast majority of his team and he’s always been hopeful the future continues to look brighter and brighter for the Generals. But with the way his rising freshmen and sophomores have taken on the challenge of working from home, he’s even more excited about what’s to come.
“They had really started to see their gains in the weight room and they didn’t want to lose that,” Phillips said. “A lot of the younger guys have reached out trying to figure out what they need to do to not lose what they’ve gained. We’re building into the future, and looking ahead, that’s always good when your younger guys are fired up about getting better.”
When the temporary shutdown first happened, Phillips immediately took to social media to post an initial workout plan. Since then, he’s set up a Google Classroom including all the football players where they can contact him with questions, post videos of their workouts and continue to hold each other accountable.
Much like other local football teams, Phillips has tried to keep the workout plans as basic as possible so every player can get in an equal amount of work regardless of what equipment they have at home. There’s been a focus on body weight exercises, like pushups, situps and squats, as well as a regular running routine.
“I’ve actually modified our normal running so they could do it in their yard if they can’t get out,” Phillips said. “We’re doing things like 10-yard sprints, working on get-offs and ground speed. There’s some pro agility stuff and working on change of direction too.”
Getting creative is the biggest piece of advice most football coaches have so players are encouraged to use things they can find around the house as weights and things of that nature.
Phillips said the usual suspects — guys like Gavin Brazzell and Cole Johnson — have taken on the leadership role well in terms of encouraging the other players but it’s hard to mimic an in-person atmosphere.
“It’s definitely different whenever you’re not together and you’re not sitting there going through that grind and getting after it with everybody,” Phillips said. “Seeing everybody else get better, it’s easier to push yourself. But you just gotta be very disciplined through all this to stay working.”