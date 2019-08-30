Oct. 14, 2016.
That was the last time Horseshoe Bend won a football game at home.
But tonight, the Generals are determined to change that fate when they host Donoho for their home opener.
“It’s been over two years since we’ve won a home game,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “That’s another big standing point we’re going with. It’s time to win a home game for our community. These guys, they support us every year and it’s time for them to be able to come to a home game and see a win.”
But tonight, the Generals (0-1) are going to have to expect the unexpected against Donoho, which has yet to play a game this season. The Falcons are coming off one of their more successful seasons in recent memory, going 8-2 in the regular season and advancing to the second round the playoffs before losing to eventual Class 1A champion Mars Hill Bible.
Donoho returns coach Mark Sanders who is now in his third year, so Phillips has done his best to prepare his team for what he expects to happen.
“I’ve heard they’re playing the same schemes they played last year,” Phillips said. “They’re going to run a lot of spread formations and try to overload us on some size and get to the perimeter. They run the I a little bit in short-yardage situations. Last year, they had a quarterback that could throw it pretty good and I’m anticipating they’ll have another one that can throw it around and run pretty good. They run a lot of the zone reads and jet sweeps.”
Running back Rodricus Elston will be one to watch offensively, and Phillips said he expects Dalton Nelson and James Williamon to do a lot of damage at inside linebacker.
“I’m thinking they’re going to put six guys up on the line and try to let the linebackers play,” Phillips said. “They’re not as big as Dadeville was but they play hard. They’re going to blitz a lot so hopefully we can counter that with our different stuff we do on offense.”
The offense wasn’t a trouble for the Generals last week. Despite scoring just six points, they moved the ball well and had plenty of opportunities. If not for a handful of fumbles and some costly penalties, there’s a good chance HBS could’ve scored at least two or three more times last week.
But now, Horseshoe Bend will be without quarterback Holt Tidwell, who suffered a concussion against the Tigers and will be out at least a week. Fullback Trent Cotney will also likely miss this week, but the Generals will see the return of running backs Gavin Brazzell and Chandler McMath.
“Cole (Johnson) is stepping in (at quarterback),” Phillips said. “He’s been doing good at practice. He knows the playbook just as good as anybody so I feel confident with him going in the game. Our offense is not going to change any with him going in at quarterback.”
What does need to change for HBS is the defense. Against Dadeville, the Generals looked a little lost. They didn’t have nearly the same effort on defense as they did offensively, and they clearly couldn’t match the speed of the Tigers. But Phillips and the players know how poorly they played defensively, so that’s been a major focus this week.
“The guys understand they didn’t play up to the standard of what we’re expecting,” Phillips said. “Offensively, they were proud of what they did but defensively, they understand they didn’t play well at all. I think we should see an improvement this week.”