Horseshoe Bend hosting ninth-annual Turkey Trot Nov. 13 TPI STAFF TPI Staff Author email Nov 3, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Submitted / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend's cross country team poses for a photo at the Volunteer Spirit Classic Sept. 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Horseshoe Bend’s cross country team is inviting members of the community to come out and support the team by doing what it does daily — running.The Generals are hosting their ninth-annual Turkey Trot Nov. 13, a 5k run/walk at Horseshoe Bend high school in New Site.“This flat 5k race is the perfect way to enjoy the morning while supporting the Horseshoe Bend School Cross Country team,” the team stated on its website.Participants can register by 11:59 p.m. Thursday for $20 and receive a free race T-Shirt. The price will increase after the deadline but signup will still be available.The top male and top female runner in each age group will receive an award from the race.Those who prefer not to run can join the contingent of walkers who will be taking in the scenery at a more leisurely pace.Horseshoe Bend’s cross country team will be the official last-place finishers of the race, so participants don’t have to worry about being the final ones to finish, the website said. To sign up, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/NewSite/HBSTurkeyTrot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Horseshoe Bend Cross Country Turkey Trot Team Horseshoe Bend High School Sport Runner Participant Award Website TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Classifieds Estate Estate Sale-ONE DAY ONLY 908 Cheroke Estate Sale-ONE DAY ONLY 908 Cherokee Dr Sylacauga, AL 35… Job NOW HIRING Job NOW HIRING Company BECOME A DENTAL ASSISTANT IN 7 WEEKS! BECOME A DENTAL ASSISTANT IN ONLY 7 WEEKS! Visit our webs… Vehicle Ford F-250, 2002 $5,530 Mileage: 121,751 Ford F-250, 2002, Super Duty 7.3L Diesel, 4WD, 121751 Mil… Job White Oak Transportation Is Hiring! White Oak Transportation is hiring CDL-A Drivers in your … Garage ESTATE/YARD SALE! ESTATE/YARD SALE! 792 OLD DAVISTON RD SATURDAY, NOVEMBER … Garage YARD SALE! YARD SALE! 6154 ELKAHATCHEE RD. NOVEMBER 5TH-6TH 8AM UNTI…