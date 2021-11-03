Horseshoe Bend cross country
Submitted / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend's cross country team poses for a photo at the Volunteer Spirit Classic Sept. 11.

Horseshoe Bend’s cross country team is inviting members of the community to come out and support the team by doing what it does daily — running.

The Generals are hosting their ninth-annual Turkey Trot Nov. 13, a 5k run/walk at Horseshoe Bend high school in New Site.

“This flat 5k race is the perfect way to enjoy the morning while supporting the Horseshoe Bend School Cross Country team,” the team stated on its website.

Participants can register by 11:59 p.m. Thursday for $20 and receive a free race T-Shirt. The price will increase after the deadline but signup will still be available.

The top male and top female runner in each age group will receive an award from the race.

Those who prefer not to run can join the contingent of walkers who will be taking in the scenery at a more leisurely pace.

Horseshoe Bend’s cross country team will be the official last-place finishers of the race, so participants don’t have to worry about being the final ones to finish, the website said. 

To sign up, click here: ​​https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/NewSite/HBSTurkeyTrot.

