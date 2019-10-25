For the last several years, LaFayette has been a dominating football team.
The Bulldogs are just two years removed from a run at the Class 2A quarterfinals and they haven’t finished with a season under .500 since 2014.
But this year, the Bulldogs seemed to have dropped off a little bit.
Heading into the final Class 2A Region 4 game, Horseshoe Bend is looking to pull off a big victory against LaFayette in front of its home crowd. But the Generals must stay in the game mentally after officially being eliminated from playoff contention a week ago.
“I hate it for our seniors it’s ended the way it has,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said, “but I told them, ‘How do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the team that laid down and let everybody else run over them or do you want to be remembered as somebody who upsets LaFayette and dominates the next game?’ We’ve been talking about how to approach different situations and just trying to build football IQ in general.”
It’s no secret the Bulldogs (4-4, 4-1) have a serious speed advantage over Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 1-4) but the Generals are hoping to use that to their advantage. Two less-than-stellar teams have defeated LaFayette this season — Loachapoka and Alabama Christian — and they’ve both gotten the Bulldogs to use their speed to overcommit to things.
“I’m anticipating a five- or six-man line for us this week and they like to bring a lot of pressure with their linebackers,” Phillips said. “I’m hoping that we can combat that with using some misdirection and trying to get it out in space a little bit and getting up field.
“We’re going to have our hands full but with that being said, they do some things we can use against them. Some people say speed kills but sometimes speed can hurt you more than it helps you. Hopefully we can scheme up some things where we can get some big plays and hopefully control the ball this week.”
Defensively, LaFayette boasts a few big interior linemen led by Ryan Finley, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 306 pounds. Outside linebackers Vinay Singh and Ke’andrae Peterson like to set the edge and make it tough for teams to run between the tackles, which is what Horseshoe Bend does best.
The Bulldog offense is probably the bigger worry for the Generals, as LaFayette has put up more than 50 points in all four of its wins. In its four losses, though, it’s averaging just 6.75 points per game.
LaFayette has several offense weapons and it starts with quarterback Jordan Walker.
“(Walker) can throw it pretty well and he’s a very dangerous runner,” Phillips said. “They like to run the option with him and their offensive line is pretty big in front of him. They can get off the ball well.”
Antavious Woody serves as mostly a lead blocker for Peterson, who leads the Bulldogs with 637 yards, and LaFayette also goes to Ja’mariae Daniel on the jet sweep a lot.
Although the Bulldogs have an arsenal at their disposal, Phillips has been impressed with the improvement of his defense. Despite the 27-0 loss last week, Phillips was pleased with the defensive effort, especially that of Lupe Mancillas.
“Our defense kept us in the game but offensively we just couldn’t stop turning the ball over,” Phillips said. “I thought Lupe Mancillas played well. He blocked really well on offense and on defense, he’s our guy that gets everybody in line right now and gets our calls in. I thought he played with great effort and he made a lot of tackles.”
Horseshoe Bend is going to need both the offense and defense to be firing all cylinders to pull off an upset, but Phillips is just hoping to put on a good show for a home crowd that has been so good to the Generals this year.
“We can focus in for two games where we can give our best effort,” Phillips said. “Our community deserves to see our best effort, so I just want to see us come out, compete and play with heart and passion. We need to play our style of football and not where we’re helping the other team every time we touch the ball.”