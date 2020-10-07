Horseshoe Bend is coming off another one-score loss but is looking to flip the script this week and pull out the win against LaFayette on Friday.
LaFayette (1-4, 1-3) is coming off its first win of the season against Ranburne and is probably feeling confident. Horseshoe Bend is coming off its fifth straight loss after winning its opening game against Wadley and is getting into desperation mode. The good news for coach Jeremy Phillips and the Generals is they aren’t out of the playoff picture yet but will need to peel off a couple wins in the coming weeks to have a shot.
“We have three region games left,” Phillips said. “We feel like we’ve had a couple games slip through our fingers that we should have won. If we win our next three games, we have a shot at making the playoffs — a long shot, but we are gonna try to get there.”
According to Phillips, if the Generals want to get the win against LaFayette, the offensive line will need to keep performing the way it has in recent weeks.
“If we want to be able to move the ball, we need to run it,” Phillips said. “It’s the staple of our offense. It sets up the play action and everything else we like to do off it. It sure has helped us having the offensive line step up. We may not have scored as many points as we wanted, but we’ve controlled the clock and we’ve had some chances at the end.”
As for what Phillips has planned for LaFayette, the Generals are going to take the fight to the Bulldogs with the running game of Chandler McMath, Gavin Brazzell and Holt Tidwell. Once the defense starts to commit to the run, Phillips will unleash the play action game and allow quarterback Cole Johnson to take some shots deep to Cully Sharpe on the outside.
“They are a big team up front and they have some skill guys that are good,” Phillips said. “We are combatting some things we think we can hurt them with. We are going to run the ball and take our shots when they are there.”
The LaFayette defense is allowing 21 points per game this season while only averaging 12 on offense. The Horseshoe Bend offense is averaging just under 17 points per game but should expect that average to go up after this contest.
Although the team is 1-5, Horseshoe Bend is a better football team than they were last year. Phillips said his players have made the next step into the competing process and are now focused on the winning process.
“We’ve been competing in games that we shouldn’t be and that’s a positive sign,” Phillips said. “We are showing improvement where we needed to and how we’ve continued to improve as the seasons gone on is encouraging.”