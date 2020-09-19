The Generals aren’t hanging their heads after Friday’s 33-12 loss to Randolph County.
The outmanned Generals stood their ground for much of the game, even going up 12-6 on the Tigers after Horseshoe Bend kicked an onside kick after a touchdown and scored on the next play after recovering the kick.
But over time, the Tigers’ (5-0) rushing attack began to wear down the Generals (1-4, 0-3) and eventually became too much for them to handle.
“Their wishbone offense took over,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We had trouble stopping them all night and they controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Despite giving up 27 unanswered points, Phillips liked the effort he saw from his team the first half of the game.
“I thought we came out in the beginning and played well,” Phillips said. “We came out and executed on offense early but couldn’t sustain it for four quarters. As the game went on, they had a little more than we could handle.”
The Generals had help throughout the night from the usual suspects such as Gavin Brazzell who had a couple big runs for Horseshoe Bend. Cully Sharpe had a couple receptions for the Generals that kept the chains moving.
Defensively the Generals just couldn’t keep up with the potent rushing offense of the No. 2 ranked Randolph County.
Horseshoe Bend enters its bye week and, according to Phillips, the Generals are looking to use the time to get healthier and lick the wounds that come with getting settled into the first half of the season. The season doesn’t get any easier with No. 5 Lanett just a couple weeks away. The Generals’ game play on Friday night should be an encouraging sign for Horseshoe Bend moving forward.