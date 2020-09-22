Horseshoe Bend had one of its best games on Monday night against Central Coosa, according to Generals coach Julie Turner.
The Generals are still perfect on the season at 13-0, while handing the Cougars their third loss on the season, giving Central Coosa an even record at 3-3.
The Generals jumped out to an early lead and never let up, sweeping the sets 3-0 and gaining even more confidence to keep rolling.
“This was one of our better games so far this year,” Turner said. “They played very well together, which is unusual. If we can play like that all the time, we will produce.”
The first set was a back-and-forth affair but was ultimately won by the Generals, 25-15. The second set was a dominant one by Horseshoe Bend, beating the Cougars, 25-8. The Cougars jumped out to a lead over the Generals in the third set, but ultimately lost their luster, losing 25-14 to finish the sweep. The win came largely thanks to five serving aces by Kate Lewis and a dozen kills by Charlie Cotney, who has become a fixture on the front line for Horseshoe Bend. Caly Carlisle was everywhere for the Generals, filling up the stat sheet with eight kills, three serving aces, seven digs, and an assist to help push Horseshoe Bend over Central Coosa.
According to Turner, motivating her team and finding ways to challenge them each game has been a point of emphasis. She wants her girls to keep getting better and not falling victim to being content with average play.
“That’s the hard part,” Turner said. “The past two weeks we have been coming out flat every game, but Monday we came out and I challenged them. I told them that if they want to host come regionals, then we need to put the pieces together Monday. Coosa has a very strong team and is one of the toughest in our area, so I used that Monday.”
The Cougars aren’t as far along into their season as the Generals and because of that coach Chris Elliot is still trying to find consistency with his team who didn’t look like their normal selves against Horseshoe Bend.
“It’s the Monday curse,” Elliot said. “Not a lot of energy Monday, but we will work on that. It’s a hard way to lose when you keep shooting yourself in the foot. It’s hard to beat a good team like that without any errors, but when you come out like we did, you can’t hang with them.”
Although the Cougars lost the game, Elliot has been encouraged with his team’s progress from their first game until now.
“Our serving is a lot better,” Elliot said, “although you probably couldn’t tell Monday night. Since our first game, our kill attempts have been up; I explained to them that not every shot is going to be perfectly set up and they started buying into that.”
Both teams have games this week before meeting each other again this weekend at the tournament being held at Clay Central.