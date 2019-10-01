Victory continues to be sweet for Horseshoe Bend.
It took a gutsy effort but the Generals completed a comeback against Central Coosa to remain perfect at the Clay Central Tournament on Saturday.
Four wins at the tournament puts Horseshoe Bend’s record now at 23-4 and runs its win streak to 19 matches.
After beating out Woodland, Handley and the Volunteers all in straight sets, Horseshoe Bend was put to the test against the Cougars. Coosa came out with a hard-fought victory, 26-24, in the first set, putting the Generals’ backs to the wall in the best-of-three match. But Horseshoe Bend rebounded extremely well, easily defeated Central Coosa, 25-12, in Set 2 before taking the decisive third set, 15-10.
Jahia Jennings and Caly Carlisle split 12 kills evenly to pace the offense against the Cougars, but the being well-rounded is what paid off. Harleigh Moss, Charlie Cotney, Ashley Clanton and Kate Lewis each had a pair of kills.
The service line was especially kind to HBS as it totaled 16 aces. Carlisle knocked six while Abby Cheatam, Clanton and Lewis hit three apiece.
Defensively, Cheatam led the way with 11 digs, and Lewis totaled 11 assists.
Earlier in the day, Horseshoe Bend dominated Woodland, 25-10, 25-15, as six different Generals picked up at least one kill. Carlisle finished with six, Jennings added three and Moss, Lewis and Carley Forbus each had two. Chloe Prickett was the top server with four aces; Cheatam, Clanton and Carlisle all contributed two apiece.
Handley looked it would be a bit more of a challenge for HBS, as the Tigers scored 16 points in the opening set. But the Generals picked up the pace and got back to its dominating ways, winning Set 2, 25-12.
This time, the offense was even more well-balanced. All but three Generals had at least one kill. Nadia Freeman led the way with three while Jennings, Lewis, Forbus and Carlisle each smacked a pair.
Horseshoe Bend capped off its run to the top with a 25-18, 25-11 victory over Clay Central. Carlisle racked up another four kills and Lewis had a pair.
Central Coosa also had a strong day at the tournament, winning three games before falling to the Generals. Coosa defeated Handley, 25-21, 27-25; Clay Central, 25-19, 25-21; and Woodland, 25-20, 26-24.
Aliona McKenzie was on fire, racking up 30 kills throughout the four matches. Katie Windsor finished with 16 kills. Daja Pearson led the defense with 11 digs.