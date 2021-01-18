Horseshoe Bend managed to pick up another victory Saturday with their girls program while the boys fell to their foe.
The girls program won over Randolph County High 45-20 as Reagan Taylor and Nadia Brooks led the offensive scoring output with 20 and 15 points respectively.
In the opening half of play, Horseshoe Bend led 13-7 after the opening quarter of play. Things rapidly changed in the second quarter as Erica Meigs’ program ran away, limiting their opponent to just free throws. Randolph County managed to convert 50 percent of their free throws, but the Lady Generals scored 14 total points.
Horseshoe Bend scored 18 points in the second half while limiting their opponent to 10 over the final 16 minutes of play.
“It was nice to get an area win,” Meigs said. “I hope the streak continues throughout the season. I hope the momentum carries over into Tuesday’s area game with LaFayette.”
On the boys side, things weren’t as nice.
The Generals fell behind in the second quarter after leading 8-7 in the opening quarter of play. Horseshoe Bend lost 47-33.
Klark James and Trent Cotney both led the Generals with 10 points apiece in the loss.