It was a rocky start that ultimately doomed the Generals Thursday evening against Sylacauga in a 10-7 loss.
In the circle, it was tough for Brooke Milner who found some early trouble. An issued walk led to the Generals facing trouble on the base paths, but it was brief as the runner was caught stealing second with a good tag by Reagan Taylor.
Back-to-back singles found gaps and the Generals were in some trouble once more. The Aggies managed to score their first run by trading an out and an error one batter later led to the second early run.
Sylacauga put another run on the board in the second inning, but a dagger came in the third. Five runs crossed the plate and the Generals were facing a large 8-0 deficit. However, the game wasn’t over just yet.
Horseshoe Bend began to rally in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting with Milner lining to left field to reach base safely. Caly Carlise singled to center field to put runners at first and second but the Generals were in dire straits.
Horseshoe Bend was down two outs but had runners on the base paths. Chloe Prickett singled to center and Milner came around to score the first run of the night for the Generals.
The Aggies pulled another two runs down in the top of the fifth inning to go ahead 10-1 but the Generals were still able to rally on their own.
Going down and out early in the bottom half of the inning, Taylor reached first safely on a liner to left field, Carley Forbus was plunked to put two runners on base and Harleigh Moss doubled to bring home the second Generals run of the night.
A walk to Milner loaded the bases and Carlise singled to drive in Forbus. An error brought in the Generals’ fourth run of the game. A hit batter scored the fifth run of the inning following the program’s second out. Horseshoe Bend added two more on the bat of Kennedy Templeton’s single to left field.
The rally came to an end with a groundout marking a six-run inning but that would be the last runs either side would score.
Templeton went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs while Moss and Carlise each were 2-for-4 at the plate.