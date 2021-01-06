Horseshoe Bend hit the road to face Clay Central with mixed results Wednesday night.
The Lady Generals came out with the victory over Clay Central returning to their winning ways with the 45-30 victory. The Lady Generals scored 30 points in the first half and limited Clay Central to just 12 points.
Reagan Taylor posted 18 points in the victory and stole the ball nine times.
"We played a lot better tonight passing and ball movement looked better," Head coach Erica Meigs said. "I feel like if we can start playing more games in a week, we can get in the groove a little better."
On the other side of the coin, the boys program dropped to Clay Central 52-39. In the loss, Holt Tidwell was able to score 17 points but the Generals were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter.
"We've just got to put together a complete night by more than one player," Generals head coach Chad Kison said. "We need five or six scoring and team rebounding. Two very tough ones coming up."